Yeah, I Ate That: Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew is ... not horrifying?

This is how brands handle crazy limited-edition flavors these days. Instead of releasing them in stores for the general public, they release small batches online and start a feeding frenzy among diehard fans. This also happens a lot when a fast-food restaurant trumpets a bizarre new menu item, and when you read through the article you discover it’s only available at one location in rural South Dakota.

Because, honestly, these corporations don’t really care if people like it or not. They want the clicks! They want the viral buzz, and they get almost the same amount of attention whether they sell 10 cans or a million. People like me, who actually try and write about the food, are often out of luck. I’ve suffered the indignity more times than I care to remember of setting a reminder on my Google calendar (“mac ‘n’ cheese ice cream goes on sale!”), only to miss out because thousands of other culinary rubberneckers like me crashed the website.

So I was determined not to miss out this time, and concocted my two-computer strategy. I had one purchase in a cart on each screen, the website stalling out and crashing at every step of the process, forcing me to “refresh.” And, then, somehow, I made it to the “Thank you for your order” screen on one computer.

I had paid $20 for a six-pack of soda I didn’t even want to drink! Success!