Yeah, I Ate That: Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew is ... not horrifying?

There are moments in life where you step outside yourself and, as though you were a character in a movie, see yourself with absolute clarity. And you think, “That’s me. That’s who I am.”
This happened when I got married, and during the births of my two children. And it happened recently when I was sitting at my desk, juggling browser windows on both my desktop and laptop, frantically hitting “refresh” on both, trying to buy a six-pack of Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew.
Combining the sweet and sour taste of Mountain Dew with the spicy heat of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos felt like the apothoesis of everything the Yeah, I Ate That column has been trying to do. Where is there to go from here?
The news that Mountain Dew was releasing a Flamin’ Hot edition was greeted with a full spectrum of reactions, from confusion to revulsion. Who wanted this? My daughters were grossed out by the idea, and one of their favorite junk-food snacks is a bottle of Mountain Dew and a bowl of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. If they turned up their nose, who could possibly be left?
A lot of people, as it turned out. The six-packs went online for $12 each (maximum of two) through Mountain Dew’s website a couple of weeks ago, and sold out immediately.
This is how brands handle crazy limited-edition flavors these days. Instead of releasing them in stores for the general public, they release small batches online and start a feeding frenzy among diehard fans. This also happens a lot when a fast-food restaurant trumpets a bizarre new menu item, and when you read through the article you discover it’s only available at one location in rural South Dakota.
Because, honestly, these corporations don’t really care if people like it or not. They want the clicks! They want the viral buzz, and they get almost the same amount of attention whether they sell 10 cans or a million. People like me, who actually try and write about the food, are often out of luck. I’ve suffered the indignity more times than I care to remember of setting a reminder on my Google calendar (“mac ‘n’ cheese ice cream goes on sale!”), only to miss out because thousands of other culinary rubberneckers like me crashed the website.
So I was determined not to miss out this time, and concocted my two-computer strategy. I had one purchase in a cart on each screen, the website stalling out and crashing at every step of the process, forcing me to “refresh.” And, then, somehow, I made it to the “Thank you for your order” screen on one computer.
I had paid $20 for a six-pack of soda I didn’t even want to drink! Success!
The box showed up on my doorstep about 10 days later. “Here’s to the bold,” a note inside read. “You’re bold enough to buy it. Now, it’s time to try it.”
The Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew looks deep-red orange when poured in a glass, a little redder than a glass of Orange Crush. I braced myself for a “Hot Ones”-level spiciness and took a big sip. To my surprise, it retained a lot of the citrusy flavor of original Mountain Dew.
Then the burn hit in the back of my throat. But it wasn’t unpleasant, comparable to the fizz of carbonation. The combination of sweet and spicy reminded me of a jalapeño margarita, or some other tropical cocktail that has a little heat.
Before I knew it, I was just ... drinking it, like it was a normal soda. Mountain Dew in general is not my favorite because of its cloying sweetness. The back-of-the-throat burn tempered that a little.
If anything, the reality of Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew is a little underwhelming compared to the promise of a true flavor trainwreck. But at least, this time, I got to find out for myself.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.