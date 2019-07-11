Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Working Draft Beer Company

Location: 1129 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-709-5600

Website: workingdraftbeer.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kitchen open: Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Prices: Snacks $2 to $5, sandwiches $8 to $10, "shareables" $7 to $12.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Just beer

Gluten-free: GF rolls are available for an extra $1. GF items are noted on the menu.

Vegetarian offerings: At least half the menu

Kids menu: Hot dog

Parking: Small lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Not only does Working Draft have impressive beer and food, it provides an inviting new social space near McPike Park.