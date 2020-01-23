Willy Street sushi spot full of special touches

Tokyo Sushi on Williamson Street is the result of a remarkable makeover of an aging house by the owners of the longstanding Edo Japanese restaurant on Park Street.

The Willy Street restaurant opened Dec. 10 in what had been home to Taqueria 3 Amigos, El Sabor de Puebla and Cafe Costa Rica. The space, a onetime community health center, is unrecognizable beyond its familiar two-room layout.

Tall white booths give the space an unpretentious sophistication. Hanging lamps over the tables add to the comfortable, fresh feel of the main room. Much expense went into remodeling the roomy, handsome washrooms, too.

Beyond Tokyo Sushi’s appealing new ambiance, the sprawling menu offers special touches that set it apart.

Take the sushi & sashimi combo ($26.95). Where normally these types of platters come with a California roll, Tokyo Sushi gives the option of a spicy tuna roll (normally $6.95) for no extra charge. It was a fine version with a subtle crunch.

More surprising was the glitzy presentation of the nine pieces of sashimi, or slices of raw fish, laid out on top of a lighted bowl of crushed ice that turned colors. My friend tilted it over to discover a little mechanism on the bottom responsible for the special effects.