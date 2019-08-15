Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Wildwood Cafe

Location: 218 S Forrest St., Stoughton

Phone: 608-719-5016

Website: wildwood-cafe.com

Hours: Wednesday though Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prices: Breakfasts $5.50 to $8.25, biscuits and biscuit sandwiches $3.50 to $8.75, lunches $10 and $10.50.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes, but small lip at entrance

Drinks: Lots of coffee drinks, no alcohol.

Gluten-free: About half the menu is GF or can be made GF

Vegetarian offerings: Many, and vegan options, too. Can modify anything

Kids menu: Can accommodate child requests

Parking: Free street parking for two hours

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Charming cafe gives Madisonians a reason to drive down to Stoughton.