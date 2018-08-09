Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: MOD Pizza

Location: 2960 Cahill Main, Suite 130, Fitchburg

Phone: 608-416-5224

Website: modpizza.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Prices: $5.87 for "mini" salad or mini 6-inch pizza; $7.87 for regular salad or 11-inch pizza.

Noise level: Medium for music, children

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Bottled and tap beer and canned wine

Gluten-free: "Gluten-friendly" crust available

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: No. But 6" pizzas are a good option

Reservations: No

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: MOD makes it easy to get exactly what you want with a huge range of good pizza and salad topping options.