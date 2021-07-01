Want some Good News? King Street now has an ice cream shop

Good News Ice Cream has a separate entrance from Madison's and shares a wall with the Majestic Theatre.

The private event space was used for late-night parties and Haker found the dance floor difficult to staff and maintain. Its use damaged the reputation of the restaurant, he said.

"Every time we wanted to push our food program, it seemed like we were still just kind of perceived as a late night party club destination," said Haker, who bought the 22-year-old Madison's with a partner in 2005.

"That always bothered me and I wanted to work away from that. The dance floor was really fun 15 years ago and even 10 years ago," he said, "but over time, it just became more trouble than it was worth."

As he ran through uses for the space, he landed on ice cream and had the space remodeled.

"It was pretty easy for me to transition the space into something that I thought would better serve our neighborhood, community, business revenue," Haker said, noting there aren't any places to get ice cream on or near Capitol Square.

"I wanted to do a little bit more artisanal, chef-driven, real flavors than types of candy and syrup," he said.