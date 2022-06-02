Wagyu burger is worth seeking out at Madison's only remaining Arby's

There's one Arby's left in Madison.

The Arby's at South Gammon Road and the Beltline closed in 2016. Then the one on East Washington Avenue closed, followed by the Arby's on Park Street.

So, to try the chain's limited-time "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," I went to the last remaining Madison Arby's, on the outskirts of town, next to a Phillips 66 station at the Dutch Mill Park & Ride off Stoughton Road near the Beltline.

The place is drive-thru only now because of staffing issues, and when I arrived at 4:15 p.m. on a Thursday, three days after the release of the company's burger, the first in its 58-year history, signs on the menu board showed that it was "temporarily out of stock."

The young woman at the window said it had sold out by noon and told me they would have the burger when the shop opened at 10 the next morning.

When I showed up at noon that Friday there was no line, so I got my burger ($7.37 with tax) and ate it in the car while it was still warm.

"Wagyu" refers to all Japanese beef cattle, according to the American Wagyu Association. "Wa" means Japanese and "gyu" is cow.

It's disappointing that Arby’s burger is adulterated: 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef. Wagyu cattle were first brought to the United States in 1975 and American Wagyu beef is the result of cross-breeding Japanese Wagyu with high-quality continental breeds of cattle.

The much-advertised, highly marbled beef is cooked sous vide style, meaning in water inside a vacuum-sealed pouch, to make it even more on trend.

It was certainly thick for a fast-food burger, more like what you would expect at a tavern or table-service restaurant. Arby's boasts that the 6.4-ounce burger is 50% bigger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

The patty was tender and cooked medium-well with a pink center. The burger had American cheese, a red tomato slice, red onion, plus a hint of shredded lettuce. I didn't detect pickle, but it could have been minimal as well.

The creamy orange sauce, comparable to the Big Mac's special sauce, and toasted brioche bun added a lot.

Arby's website says it has 1,285 calories, or more than half the 2,000 calories a day the FDA recommends for the average person.

The "We Have the Meats" chain has been getting a lot of attention for this burger, which it says has been in development for more than two years.

Arby’s is owned by Inspire Brands, the second-largest restaurant company in the United States, and also the parent company of Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.

There are roughly 3,400 Arby's in the U.S., according to Technomic, which does food service research. For comparison, there are about 14,000 McDonald's.

Morgan Newton, a manager at the Madison Arby's, said they ran out of the Wagyu burger sometimes during the first week, but that it's no longer a problem. She said they now know how many they're selling, which is 40 to 50 a day.

Newton said the restaurant sells about the same number of Wagyu burgers as its classic roast beef sandwiches. "It's definitely one of our most popular," she said.

Longtime Arby's franchisee Kevin Breitfelder closed his Arby's on Gammon Road six years ago and opened Sliced Deli a week later in its place. He closed Sliced in 2018 for redevelopment of the property.

Contacted Wednesday, Breitfelder, who spent 27 years working for Arby's, said he wasn't aware of the Wagyu burger, and added that he probably wouldn't go out of his way to try it.

"You certainly have to be interested in something like a Wagyu burger. I definitely love Wagyu beef," he said. "So, it would be interesting to see how they pull it off, I guess."

Arby's claims the burger, available through July, is the "highest-quality burger" the fast-food market has ever seen, and yes, the chain does manage to pull it off.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Arby's Location: No. 4 Collins Court Phone: 608-222-2400 Website: arbys.com Hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices: Wagyu burger $7.37 including tax Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: No Delivery: Through DoorDash Service: Good Bottom line: Arby's claims its "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," available through July, is the "highest-quality burger" the fast-food market has ever seen, and that's a statement of fact.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

