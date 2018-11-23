Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Valentia Coffee

Location: 799 University Ave.

Phone: 608-256-9501

Website: Facebook for now. valentiacoffee.com should be working soon

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Prices: Breakfast sandwiches $5.50 to $7.75, salad $8.75, pastries $2.95 to $4.50, coffee $2.35 to $4.25.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Just the salad

Vegetarian offerings: Yes, plus a couple vegan offerings

Parking: Nearby ramps

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Valentia Coffee has a small food menu, but almost everything is worth ordering.