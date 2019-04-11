Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: The Winnebago Arts Cafe

Location: 2262 Winnebago St.

Phone: 608-640-4380

Website: www.thewinnebago.com

Current kitchen hours: Tuesday through Friday 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bar: The bar stays open until 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. There are a couple food items in the evening, but more are coming as the restaurant gears up for its dinner menu and grand opening May 17.

Prices: $3 to $12

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: A number of items are GF or can be made GF

Vegetarian offerings: Most of menu is vegetarian, with vegan options coming

Kids menu: No, but a few kid-friendly options

Parking: Small lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The daytime menu is a mixed bag, but the bakery items are strong and the space is gorgeous.