Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Taste of Sichuan

Location: 515 State St.

Phone: 608-819-6780

Website: tasteofsichuanwi.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until midnight.

Prices: Appetizers $3.95 to $9.99, soup $8.95 to $17.95, entrées $9.95 to $29.95, hot pot $19.95 to $26.95, lunch bento box special $9.95.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: Many

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking, nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: A new owner carries on from the past success of Soga Shabu Shabu with a new name and slightly different menu.