Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: The Globe

Location: 309 N. Henry St.

Phone: 608-640-4435

Website: theglobe-restaurant.business.site

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday. In summer, the restaurant will be open late night, until 3 a.m.

Prices: Small plates $3 to $11, sandwiches $7 ($9 with fries), soup $3 and $5, entrées $8 to $14.

Noise level: Medium because of music

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Small steps in front

Drinks: No alcohol. Hoping to get a liquor license by summer.

Gluten-free: Many options

Vegetarian offerings: About 75 percent of menu is vegan

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate

Reservations: No

Parking: Street

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Can't decide what you're in the mood for? Visit The Globe.