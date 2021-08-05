Takarajima turning out worthy sushi and sashimi on Far East Side

The friend I was with isn't much for raw fish, and ordered a California roll ($6.50), which was the best roll in the bunch. Instead of just a nub of crab stick at its center, this one had a mock crab salad, along with the avocado, and was a joy to eat.

Speaking of joy, the sashimi appetizer ($10.95 for six pieces) was fresh and delicious, particularly the salmon and tuna. A third fish was yellowtail, and the kitchen added imitation crab, which seemed like a cop out, but it tasted good.

The nigiri appetizer ($7.95 for four pieces), what most people think of when they think of sushi — hand-formed rice mounds topped, most often, with raw fish — was also excellent. The pieces were small, but again, easier to eat that way. The rice was moist and the seafood, including a cooked and flattened shrimp, was fresh.

The chuka salad ($6.95) was a seaweed salad with thinly sliced cucumbers underneath and a few sesame seeds on top. It tasted overdressed until we were halfway through and discovered the cucumbers. Once they were mixed in, the salad reached a happy equilibrium.

The yakitori ($6.50) appetizer was also worth getting. Grilled chicken and green onion on a skewer, it benefitted from a teriyaki-style glaze.