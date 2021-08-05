Takarajima turning out worthy sushi and sashimi on Far East Side

Takara has been a well-known and consistent name in Madison sushi since 2001, and its offshoot, Takarajima Sushi, despite a couple of missteps, had a lot to offer on a recent visit.
Jeannie Ni, who owns two Takara locations with her brother, Brian Ni, opened Takarajima in April on Cottage Grove Road where Good Food Low Carb Café used to be.
The menu is so long, ordering can seem overwhelming. And I needed to comb through the ingredients in the specialty rolls to find ones without any fried components.
I settled on the Active Volcano Roll ($14.95) and had to scrape off some of the excessive sauce on top. The menu described it as a spicy jalapeño sauce. Jeannie's son, Davis Chan, said the sauce had onion, cucumber and dill pickle, but it was too mayonnaise-y for me.
The unusual sauce obscured the spicy tuna and shrimp inside. What's more, the crunch flakes on top were a casualty of the scraping.
It wasn't oversized like most specialty rolls, so I could eat a piece and still talk to my friend. While the regular rolls had six pieces, this one had eight. And where specialty rolls are typically beautiful to look at, this one was the opposite, and at a regular size, the price tag seemed high.
The spicy tuna roll ($6.95), which, in the past, Takara did better than anyone, had oddly dark-colored tuna inside. Davis said sometimes tuna is darker depending on what part of the fish it is and where the supply comes from. Still, it tasted OK.
The friend I was with isn't much for raw fish, and ordered a California roll ($6.50), which was the best roll in the bunch. Instead of just a nub of crab stick at its center, this one had a mock crab salad, along with the avocado, and was a joy to eat.
Speaking of joy, the sashimi appetizer ($10.95 for six pieces) was fresh and delicious, particularly the salmon and tuna. A third fish was yellowtail, and the kitchen added imitation crab, which seemed like a cop out, but it tasted good.
The nigiri appetizer ($7.95 for four pieces), what most people think of when they think of sushi — hand-formed rice mounds topped, most often, with raw fish — was also excellent. The pieces were small, but again, easier to eat that way. The rice was moist and the seafood, including a cooked and flattened shrimp, was fresh.
The chuka salad ($6.95) was a seaweed salad with thinly sliced cucumbers underneath and a few sesame seeds on top. It tasted overdressed until we were halfway through and discovered the cucumbers. Once they were mixed in, the salad reached a happy equilibrium.
The yakitori ($6.50) appetizer was also worth getting. Grilled chicken and green onion on a skewer, it benefitted from a teriyaki-style glaze.
The sake kama ($10.95), another starter, was described as broiled yellowtail or salmon collar, a cut from the fish's clavicle, behind the gills. Davis said customers pick which fish they want, but I wasn't given a choice. In this case it was yellowtail that was butterflied and tricky to pick from the bones. A semi-sour vinaigrette, served on the side, was indispensable.
Sushi works perfectly as picnic food. I ordered online and took the sushi to an outdoor concert.
My friend asked me to get extra ginger ($1), which is easy to do with Takarajima's ordering system. I ordered it with two of the rolls.
"Now that’s extra ginger!" she said as we unpacked our dinner. What's more, Takarajima uses a great-tasting pickled ginger.
I ordered online, and the system sent an automatic text with the pickup time, the restaurant's name and the address.
Jeannie Ni is busy these days. Last Sunday, two years after a fire damaged Takara Japanese Restaurant, 696 S. Whitney Way, she and her brother reopened it as Takara Sushi Station.
The 15-year-old restaurant has been completely renovated and now has a conveyor-belt sushi transport system.
After its third day of business, Davis, Jeannie's son, said things were going smoothly. "It's a good busy," he said. "People have said, 'Oh, we used to come here before it closed' and they are happy we are open again."
Jeannie and Brian Ni also have had Takara 88 in Middleton since late 2014. Their first Takara was on State Street from 2001 to 2016.
Takara means "treasure" in Japanese, while Takarajima is "treasure island." With a large construction project going on at the western edge of the strip mall that houses Takarajima, the restaurant has become even more of a hidden treasure.
It's worth seeking out. Jeannie Ni has a lot of experience in the sushi game, and it shows.
