Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Szechuan Garden

Location: 6654 Mineral Point Road

Phone: 608-203-9341

Website: szechuangardenmadison.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $2 to $6.99, soup $2.95 to $16.95, entrées $6.95 to $19.95.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Some

Vegetarian offerings: Some

Kids menu: No

Delivery: Yes

Parking: Large lot

Service: Mixed, language barrier

Bottom line: If you know Chinese or can transcend the language barrier, there's good food to be had.