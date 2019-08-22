Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: 107 State

Location: 107 State St.

Phone: 608-630-8184

Website: 107state.com

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. until close, Saturday 11 a.m. until close.

Prices: Appetizers $8 to $15, sandwiches $12 and $14, salads $8 and $12, entrées $15 to $26.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate, just ask

Vegetarian offerings: Can customize

Kids menu: No, but you can ask for mac and cheese, buttered pasta or chicken strips

Reservations: Yes, by phone

Parking: Street parking. Nearby ramp

Service: Attentive

Bottom line: The location, steps from Capitol Square, has seen a lot of turnover. Hopefully, 107 State can make it work.