Spice level low at Asian Noodle on Regent Street

My companion found it curious that an Asian restaurant served french fries, and wanted to try the Cajun version ($3.95). They were well seasoned, but without a real Cajun kick. Still, they were thin, crisp and hooked you in, like good fries do.

I enjoyed the tonkotsu ramen ($8.95), even though its milky broth had a weaker flavor than other ramen in town. On the bright side, the bowl had two halves of a soft-boiled egg instead of just one. Corn kernels, wood ear mushrooms and scallions joined the best-tasting strips of bamboo shoots I've had. The tangle of ramen noodles was wonderful, but I had no use for the three slices of fatty pork belly, although they had a nice, roasted flavor.

Two pan-fried noodle dishes suffered the same blandness and needed to be enhanced. Customers have a choice of beef, pork, shrimp or chicken for $8.95, and pay 55 cents or $1 more to mix two or three types of protein. Sansa said customers get a larger amount of the proteins if they opt for pick 2 or pick 3, in addition to more variety.

Customers also choose from eight kinds of noodles, and there's a photo key on the menu.

The squiggly, hand-pulled noodles are the only noodles made in-house. They're slightly thicker than ramen and worth the extra dollar they cost. The lo mein noodles, which are about the same thickness, are more sleek.