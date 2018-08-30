Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: 4 Sisters

Location: 958 Liberty Drive, Verona

Phone: 608-497-3004

Website: www.4sistersverona.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The kitchen closes one hour prior to closing

Prices: Tapas $9 to $15, boards $15 and $22, soup $6, salads $5 to $18, paella $23 to $27; entrees $20 to $32, kids meals $7

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Majority of menu is GF or can be made GF if asked. GF bread, pasta and crackers are available.

Vegetarian offerings: Two entrees, all salads, a few tapas

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Large lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Hard to go wrong with tapas, entrées or really anything at this nearly 1-year-old Verona restaurant.