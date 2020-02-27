Seek out Savi if you're in or near the courthouse

Instead, I opted for a bowl of chili ($3.50), a side of potato wedges ($3), which normally come with the oven-roasted wings, and a salad from the salad bar (41 cents per ounce).

All of it was terrific. The chili had bits of ground beef, kidney beans, celery, onion and stewed tomato, plus great flavor. The oven-roasted potatoes could have been hotter, but were amazingly well-seasoned with what Gavins told me was paprika, salt and pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and thyme.

A bowl of potato soup ($3.50) was exceptionally creamy with lots of thyme and rosemary and big chunks of potato.

The salad bar offers a good selection of lettuce: spinach, spring mix and iceberg. I was glad to see hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, peas and chickpeas, and, even though there weren't many dressing choices, I mixed Italian and ranch with good results.

My medium-sized salad weighed 8.4 ounces and was $3.44. Customers can use a small or large plastic foam box and get their salad weighed at the counter.