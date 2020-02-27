Seek out Savi if you're in or near the courthouse

Getting to Savi Cafe & Catering in the Dane County Courthouse requires passing through security, but, as far as cafeterias go, it’s worth the trouble.
I learned about Savi because it was among the restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week, put on last August by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce for the fourth year.
The cafe, on the courthouse's lower level, offers breakfast and lunch, with one main entree, and no breakfast served after 11 a.m. Specials for the month are printed on a paper calendar you can take.
Chicken popped up many times during February, in various preparations: chicken primavera, chicken cacciatore, roasted chicken breast, chicken tacos, oven-fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, and herb roasted chicken.
Other specials in February have included pork carnitas tacos, pulled pork, beef stir-fry and meatloaf.
If the special doesn't appeal to you, there are always chicken wings, soup, chili and a salad bar. Savi also stocks a cooler full of sandwiches and wraps packaged to go, and Chobani yogurt.
My first visit was on a Taco Tuesday, when lunch was ground beef tacos served with pinto beans and Spanish rice ($6.50). Eric Gavins, who's run the business with Norman Davis since September 2017, said chicken and pork carnitas tacos rotate with ground beef.
Instead, I opted for a bowl of chili ($3.50), a side of potato wedges ($3), which normally come with the oven-roasted wings, and a salad from the salad bar (41 cents per ounce).
All of it was terrific. The chili had bits of ground beef, kidney beans, celery, onion and stewed tomato, plus great flavor. The oven-roasted potatoes could have been hotter, but were amazingly well-seasoned with what Gavins told me was paprika, salt and pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and thyme.
A bowl of potato soup ($3.50) was exceptionally creamy with lots of thyme and rosemary and big chunks of potato.
The salad bar offers a good selection of lettuce: spinach, spring mix and iceberg. I was glad to see hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, peas and chickpeas, and, even though there weren't many dressing choices, I mixed Italian and ranch with good results.
My medium-sized salad weighed 8.4 ounces and was $3.44. Customers can use a small or large plastic foam box and get their salad weighed at the counter.
On my second visit, I went with the special, baked ziti ($8.50). It came in a three-compartment plastic foam box. The penne pasta was in an excellent tomato sauce, with ground beef, and bits of red and green pepper. The big pan was enticingly topped with plenty of melted mozzarella and the portion was big enough to feed two. It came with a slice of garlic bread, perfectly grilled and buttered, and with just enough garlic so you could go back to work and not worry too much about your breath. A side of sliced zucchini was barely seasoned, and not at all oily.
This was a hearty, filling meal, perfect for a winter day. In contrast, the room's backdrop of sunflowers against a blue sky was pure summer.
The dining area is modern and pleasant, which isn't surprising since the courthouse is relatively new, having opened in 2006.
The quiet room has attractive green tables and blond wood benches that match the chairs. Most of the people seated around me seemed to work in the building and were eating food from home. Gavins said that's perfectly OK, but that most workers in the building eat lunch at their desks.
Gavins said his customers are mainly courthouse workers and people doing business there. The cafe's monthly menu is sent electronically to employees of the courthouse, public safety building, and City-County Building, and its weekly menu is available on Savi's Facebook page.
The name Savi comes from the common letters in both Davis and Gavins' last names and the fact that they consider themselves savvy in the restaurant business.
Gavins is the more hands-on partner, and he waited on me on my first visit. He was the one-time kitchen manager at the Goodman Community Center, overseeing the preparation of as many as 800 meals a day.
Davis' main job is director for the city's Department of Civil Rights. Felicia Williams does a great job as Savi's chef.
Besides participating in the Taste of Black Restaurant Week last summer, Savi also took part in the Taste of Madison for the first time. It won awards from the Taste for its pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. Both items are popular at the cafe, Davis said.
When Davis moved to Madison in 1991 from Flint, Michigan, he worked in food service, among other jobs. From 2004 to 2007, he and his wife, Tondra Davis, ran a dessert business, first in Madison, then in Sun Prairie.
A growing family made them close their sweet shop. When the opportunity arose to run the cafe in the courthouse, Davis said the timing was right to get back in business.
True, Savi caters to a select audience, but anyone is welcome to pass through the weapons screening and visit. Just be prepared to take off your belt. And if baked ziti is on the menu, you might want to leave it off.
