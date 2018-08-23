Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Bierock

Location: 2911 N. Sherman Ave.

Phone: 608-515-8087

Website: bierockmadison.com

Hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursdays 3 p.m. until midnight; Fridays 3 p.m. until close; Saturdays 10 a.m. until close; Sundays 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Prices: Starters $3 to $10, bierocks pies $5.50 to $7, sides $2.50 to $7.50.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Limited number of GF items. Working on GF dough for bierocks.

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No, but kid friendly

Reservations: No

Parking: Big lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: Great new food and drink option on the North Side with so much to like.