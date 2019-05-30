Diners Scorecard

Restaurant: Right Bauer Brewing

Location: 239 E. Main St., Sun Prairie

Phone: 608-318-5002

Website: rightbauerbrewing.com

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $5 to $12, sandwiches $9 and $11, ribs $11 and $15

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Drinks: Beer, wine and signature craft cocktails

Gluten-free: Sandwiches can be made into GF bowls. GF beer on tap from Alt Brew

Vegetarian offerings: Jackfruit sandwich

Kids menu: Chicken nuggets and fries

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking and public lot behind the brewpub

Service: Very good

Bottom line: Right Bauer, along with nearby Full Mile, is turning Sun Prairie into a brewpub destination.