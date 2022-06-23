Reviews: Five restaurants with outdoor dining in Madison

Looking for restaurant ideas, particularly places that have outdoor seating? Here are a few options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Branch + Daughter Quality Meats and Market

Location: 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor

Phone: 608-842-0139

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: Sandwiches $12, pizza $17 to $22.

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes (all dining is outdoor)

Delivery: No, just pickup

Drinks: Beer, wine, spirits

Gluten-free: Cauliflower pizza dough

Vegetarian offerings: For pizzas

Kids menu: No

Parking: Lot

Service: Great

Bottom line: There are multiple reasons to visit Branch + Daughter, but the top two are the pizza and sandwiches.

Hutong

Location: 410 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-230-6567

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $4 to $10.50, soup $16, salad $7, entrées $13 to $16

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: Yes through third parties

Drinks: Beer and wine right now, but full bar in the future

Gluten-free: Not with limited menu

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: Not only is the Hutong’s food delicious, but the atmosphere is charming, intimate and cozy.

Young Blood Beer Company

Location: 112 King St.

Phone: 608-630-9028

Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food served until 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3 to $16, sandwiches and hot dogs $6 to $13, dessert $5.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: No

Reservations: No

Drinks: Only beer, no wine or spirits

Gluten-free: One GF beer from ALT Brew; a couple of food items

Vegetarian offerings: Many options

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate

Parking: Street parking with nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: Thoughtful beers and food from a microbrewery that’s gaining traction on King Street and beyond.

Erin’s Snug Irish Pub

Location: 4601 American Parkway

Phone: 608-242-7616

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $8.99 to $17.99, sandwiches $9.99 to $13.99, soup $4.99 to $7.99, entrée salads $12.99 to $17.99, pasta $14.99 to $19.99, entrées $16.99 to $42.99.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: No

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: A handful

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes, except for Friday nights

Parking: Big lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: A place to go, not just on St. Patrick’s Day, when the restaurant sells 2,200 pounds of corned beef.

Jacknife

Location: 1046 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-255-JACK (5225)

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Sushi rolls $10 to $18, sashimi and nigiri $6 and $8, bowls $10.25 to $13.25, dumplings $10 and $12, salads $10.50 to $13, sides $4 to $5, kids $3 to $6.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, on the side of the building

Delivery: Yes

Drinks: Beer, cider, wine and sake

Gluten-free: Many items, as marked on the menu

Vegetarian offerings: Many, plus vegan options

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking. Or park in the Arden building garage, which is free for the first 15 minutes.

Service: Great

Bottom line: There’s no better, more fun place in Madison for a fast sushi fix.

