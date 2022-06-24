 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT REVIEW | BACK FOR SECONDS

Reviews: 5 restaurants with outdoor dining in Madison

Looking for restaurant ideas, particularly places that have outdoor seating? Here are a few options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Branch + Daughter exterior (copy)

Branch + Daughter opened in late July in Windsor, 10 miles north of Madison.

Branch + Daughter Quality Meats and Market

Location: 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor

Phone: 608-842-0139

Website: branchanddaughter.com

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Prices: Sandwiches $12, pizza $17 to $22.

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes (all dining is outdoor)

Delivery: No, just pickup

Drinks: Beer, wine, spirits

Gluten-free: Cauliflower pizza dough

Vegetarian offerings: For pizzas

Kids menu: No

Parking: Lot

Service: Great

Bottom line: There are multiple reasons to visit Branch + Daughter, but the top two are the pizza and sandwiches.

Hutong exterior (copy)

Hutong, in the former Plaka, recently opened its outdoor patio. 

Hutong

Location: 410 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-230-6567

Website: hutongmadison.com

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $4 to $10.50, soup $16, salad $7, entrées $13 to $16

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: Yes through third parties

Drinks: Beer and wine right now, but full bar in the future

Gluten-free: Not with limited menu

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Yes

Parking: Street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: Not only is the Hutong’s food delicious, but the atmosphere is charming, intimate and cozy.

Young Blood exterior (copy)

Getting a seat at the King Street sidewalk café with its cheerful turquoise umbrellas isn't easy on a nice weekend evening.

Young Blood Beer Company

Location: 112 King St.

Phone: 608-630-9028

Website: youngbloodbeerco.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food served until 9 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3 to $16, sandwiches and hot dogs $6 to $13, dessert $5.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: No

Reservations: No

Drinks: Only beer, no wine or spirits

Gluten-free: One GF beer from ALT Brew; a couple of food items

Vegetarian offerings: Many options

Kids menu: No, but can accommodate

Parking: Street parking with nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: Thoughtful beers and food from a microbrewery that’s gaining traction on King Street and beyond.

Erin's outside (copy)

Erin’s Snug Irish Pub has six or eight rooms, depending on how you count them, and a large patio.

Erin’s Snug Irish Pub

Location: 4601 American Parkway

Phone: 608-242-7616

Website: erinssnug.com

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $8.99 to $17.99, sandwiches $9.99 to $13.99, soup $4.99 to $7.99, entrée salads $12.99 to $17.99, pasta $14.99 to $19.99, entrées $16.99 to $42.99.

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes

Delivery: No

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Can accommodate

Vegetarian offerings: A handful

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: Yes, except for Friday nights

Parking: Big lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: A place to go, not just on St. Patrick’s Day, when the restaurant sells 2,200 pounds of corned beef.

Jacknife inside (copy)

Ten years after RED's debut, its owners, Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, opened the fast-casual, stylish Jacknife.

Jacknife

Location: 1046 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-255-JACK (5225)

Website: getjacknife.com

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices: Sushi rolls $10 to $18, sashimi and nigiri $6 and $8, bowls $10.25 to $13.25, dumplings $10 and $12, salads $10.50 to $13, sides $4 to $5, kids $3 to $6.

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, on the side of the building

Delivery: Yes

Drinks: Beer, cider, wine and sake

Gluten-free: Many items, as marked on the menu

Vegetarian offerings: Many, plus vegan options

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Street parking. Or park in the Arden building garage, which is free for the first 15 minutes.

Service: Great

Bottom line: There’s no better, more fun place in Madison for a fast sushi fix.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

