Restaurant reviews: Back for seconds, a look at some recent reviews

Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are five options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Roseline’s Café

Location: 524 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-250-2380

Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prices: Breakfast $8, sandwiches and wraps $7, sides $1.50, side salad $3

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: One step to get in, stairs also lead to dining room

Outdoor dining: Yes, on a secluded urban patio

Delivery: No

Drinks: Can accommodate for alcohol

Gluten-free: Omelets, potato salad, side salad

Vegetarian offerings: One omelet and one wrap choice

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Only for large parties

Parking: Lot behind hotel, accessible during the construction through Railroad Street

Service: Great

Bottom line: This renamed Downtown café has a secret urban patio perfect for a weekday breakfast or lunch.

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Location: S5718 State Road 136 and DL, Baraboo

Phone: 608-448-4340

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6.50 to $17.50, sandwiches $11 to $13.50, soup $4.50 to $7.50, salads $12.50 to $14.50, pizzas $16.50 to $19.50, entrées $16.50 to $30.50

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, abundant

Delivery: No

Drinks: Beer, wine, cocktails

Gluten-free: GF buns and pizza crust, other items as labeled

Vegetarian offerings: A handful

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Large lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The food, drink and beer menus are full of so many great choices, you’ll be planning your next trip before finishing your first meal.

Gotham Bagels

Location: 112 E. Mifflin St.

Phone: 608-467-7642

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. until noon

Prices: Plain bagels $1.50, bagel and cream cheese $4.50, dozen bagels $16, sandwiches $7.25 to $14.50, matzo ball soup $6.75

Credit cards: Accepted

Delivery: Yes

No dine-in seating: To go only

Vegetarian offerings: Limited, but a few

Kids menu: No

Parking: Street, nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: Gotham Bagels serves authentic bagels and epic bagel sandwiches.

Stadium Takeout

Location: 1517 Monroe St.

Phone: 608-286-1992

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3.49 to $13.99, wings $8.99 to $48.99, sandwiches $7.49 to $12.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: There’s a front stoop

Outdoor dining: No, but seating at the park across the street

Delivery: Through third-party apps, best accessed through the restaurant’s website

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Wings

Vegetarian offerings: No

Kids menu: Many items children like

Parking: Street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: Great sandwiches and service from a tiny shop on Monroe Street.

Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine

Location: 4604 Monona Drive

Phone: 608-405-5123

Website: See Facebook

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3.50 to $9, entrées $11 to $20, side orders $3 and $4, kids menu $8 and $9

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Two tables outside

Delivery: Through EatStreet

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Option for GF pasta

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent, counter service

Bottom line: Mishqui is a great addition to the Madison dining scene for its empanadas alone.

Ishnala Supper Club

Location: S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton

Phone: 608-253-1771

Hours: Monday through Friday bar opens at 3:30 p.m., dining at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday bar opens at 2:30 p.m., dining at 3:10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $9.99 to $17.99, soup $9.99, entrées $29.99 to $99.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: No, but outdoor spaces for cocktails and appetizers

Delivery: No

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Most of menu

Vegetarian offerings: A few items

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No, walk-ins only

Parking: Large lot

Service: Very good

Bottom line: The supper club’s biggest draw is its setting on Mirror Lake, on the edge of Mirror Lake State Park, 50 miles northwest of Madison.