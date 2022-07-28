 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT REVIEW | BACK FOR SECONDS

Restaurant reviews: Back for seconds, a look at some recent reviews

Roseline's patio

Roseline's hidden urban patio provides for a great escape.

Looking for restaurant ideas? Here are five options, based on recent Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reviews.

Roseline’s Café

Location: 524 E. Wilson St.

Phone: 608-250-2380

Website: roselinescafe.com

Hours: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prices: Breakfast $8, sandwiches and wraps $7, sides $1.50, side salad $3

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: One step to get in, stairs also lead to dining room

Outdoor dining: Yes, on a secluded urban patio

Delivery: No

Drinks: Can accommodate for alcohol

Gluten-free: Omelets, potato salad, side salad

Vegetarian offerings: One omelet and one wrap choice

Kids menu: No

Reservations: Only for large parties

Parking: Lot behind hotel, accessible during the construction through Railroad Street

Service: Great

Bottom line: This renamed Downtown café has a secret urban patio perfect for a weekday breakfast or lunch.

Tumbled Rock

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen can seat almost 300, including 125 on its patio.

Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Location: S5718 State Road 136 and DL, Baraboo

Phone: 608-448-4340

Website: tumbledrock.com

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $6.50 to $17.50, sandwiches $11 to $13.50, soup $4.50 to $7.50, salads $12.50 to $14.50, pizzas $16.50 to $19.50, entrées $16.50 to $30.50

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Yes, abundant

Delivery: No

Drinks: Beer, wine, cocktails

Gluten-free: GF buns and pizza crust, other items as labeled

Vegetarian offerings: A handful

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Large lot

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: The food, drink and beer menus are full of so many great choices, you’ll be planning your next trip before finishing your first meal.

Gotham Bagels

Gotham Bagels has been around for 15 years, surviving where other bagel shops have closed.

Gotham Bagels

Location: 112 E. Mifflin St.

Phone: 608-467-7642

Website: gothambagels.com

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. until noon

Prices: Plain bagels $1.50, bagel and cream cheese $4.50, dozen bagels $16, sandwiches $7.25 to $14.50, matzo ball soup $6.75

Credit cards: Accepted

Delivery: Yes

No dine-in seating: To go only

Vegetarian offerings: Limited, but a few

Kids menu: No

Parking: Street, nearby ramp

Service: Good

Bottom line: Gotham Bagels serves authentic bagels and epic bagel sandwiches.

Stadium Takeout

Don Woods opened Stadium Takeout next to Faded Club, the barber shop he's owned for almost three years.

Stadium Takeout

Location: 1517 Monroe St.

Phone: 608-286-1992

Website: stadiumtakeout.com

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3.49 to $13.99, wings $8.99 to $48.99, sandwiches $7.49 to $12.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: There’s a front stoop

Outdoor dining: No, but seating at the park across the street

Delivery: Through third-party apps, best accessed through the restaurant’s website

Drinks: No alcohol

Gluten-free: Wings

Vegetarian offerings: No

Kids menu: Many items children like

Parking: Street parking

Service: Good

Bottom line: Great sandwiches and service from a tiny shop on Monroe Street.

Mishqui exterior

Cynthia Garcia opened Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine in April on Monona Drive.

Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine

Location: 4604 Monona Drive

Phone: 608-405-5123

Website: See Facebook

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $3.50 to $9, entrées $11 to $20, side orders $3 and $4, kids menu $8 and $9

Noise level: Low

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: Two tables outside

Delivery: Through EatStreet

Drinks: Beer and wine

Gluten-free: Option for GF pasta

Vegetarian offerings: A few

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No

Parking: Lot

Service: Excellent, counter service

Bottom line: Mishqui is a great addition to the Madison dining scene for its empanadas alone.

Ishnala old fashioned

Ishnala is on track this year to sell more than 100,000 old fashioneds.

Ishnala Supper Club

Location: S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton

Phone: 608-253-1771

Website: ishnala.com

Hours: Monday through Friday bar opens at 3:30 p.m., dining at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday bar opens at 2:30 p.m., dining at 3:10 p.m.

Prices: Appetizers $9.99 to $17.99, soup $9.99, entrées $29.99 to $99.99

Noise level: Medium

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: Yes

Outdoor dining: No, but outdoor spaces for cocktails and appetizers

Delivery: No

Drinks: Full bar

Gluten-free: Most of menu

Vegetarian offerings: A few items

Kids menu: Yes

Reservations: No, walk-ins only

Parking: Large lot

Service: Very good

Bottom line: The supper club’s biggest draw is its setting on Mirror Lake, on the edge of Mirror Lake State Park, 50 miles northwest of Madison.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

