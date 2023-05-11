At Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken, I was shocked to learn, the breakfast sandwich comes on a doughnut.

Benjamin Altschul neglected to tell me that when I talked to him last year about his North Side business that opened Dec. 1, and serves coffee, doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches and fried chicken.

On a recent Saturday morning, I asked the person who took my order if I could get the breakfast sandwich on a bun, after having Zippy’s fantastic chicken sandwich on a bun for dinner the night before. The answer was no, which seemed weird. But I didn’t push it.

So, from the selection of bacon, sausage or veggie sausage, I chose sausage. And I picked a plain doughnut for the base, and found that the doughnut with a fried egg, sausage patty and American cheese was pretty darn good. And $4.99 was a decent price.

When I asked Altschul about it later, he said the breakfast sandwich is simply designed for a doughnut, but the restaurant tries to satisfy special requests.

He apologized that no one set me up with a bun and said the way the kitchen is set up on a busy morning makes it difficult to switch up. He promised to take it up with his staff, but the truth is, I wanted to have the sandwich as intended.

So, about that chicken sandwich ($7.99), it thankfully came on an unobtrusive bun. I ordered the spicy version, dubbed “Northside hot,” and got American cheese on it for an extra buck.

The breaded chicken breast was delicious, and key to the sandwich was the cheese, thinly sliced pickles and the secret Zippy sauce. And the spice level was just right.

Altschul said the sauce was created by Matt Adkins, Zippy’s chef and his partner in the business.

Curiously, on a later visit, I didn’t care for the fried chicken, ordered in a two-piece. You can specify white or dark, and with the white you get a breast and a wing. Neither the flavor of the meat nor the breading was compelling.

The barbecue and ranch sauces I ordered on the side (25 cents each) helped.

So how come the breaded chicken in the sandwich was so much better? Altschul said both use the same breading, it’s just that the chicken sandwich involves an egg wash process. I guess the answer is to put the stand-alone fried chicken through the same process.

Rounding out the menu are three sides: mac n’ cheese ($3.99/$7.99), mashed potatoes ($3.49/$6.99) and coleslaw ($2.99/$5.99). The creamy mac n’ cheese and mashed potatoes were fantastic. The potatoes didn’t need the dark, rich gravy you can get on the side. The coleslaw benefits from red pepper, but has a vinegary dressing that’s too acidic.

I don’t love doughnuts, but enjoyed the not-too-sweet ganache doughnut (99 cents) here, made worthwhile by a swirl of chocolate frosting in the center.

The little white paper Zippy Lube sleeves that the doughnuts and sandwiches come in are pretty cool, as is the checkered foil the sandwiches are wrapped in. Altschul credits Mariah Robinson, Zippy’s creative brand designer, for those details.

The coffee ($1.89 for a 12-ounce drip), a house brand from Boom Coffee in Princeton, 70 miles north of Madison, called Zippy Lube Premium Coffee, was unremarkable. Zippy also sells lattes, espressos and cappuccinos.

On one of my visits, on a warm Sunday afternoon, Zippy Lube’s big garage doors were wide open and I appreciated the open-air feel. The kitchen is also open and the crew seemed to be having fun.

Altschul said the reception to the business he carved out of a former oil change station has been thrilling. “The neighborhood has just been so kind and encouraging and supportive.”

He said the chicken sandwich has been the biggest seller, but everything is doing well.

“That was kind of our goal, to keep things really simple and grounded,” Altschul said. “We take a real sense of pride (in) just offering premium quality.”

I’d definitely put a premium on that chicken sandwich and those mashed potatoes.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken Location: 2013 N. Sherman Ave. Phone: Phone to come Website: zippylubemadison.com Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Monday, with hopes to expand hours and days Prices: Donuts 99 cents each, $5.49 for a half dozen and $9.99 for a dozen; premium donuts $1.49 each, $7.99 for a half dozen, $13.99 a dozen. Sandwiches $4.99 and $7.99, sides $2.99 to $7.99. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: To come Online ordering: To come Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: Not much Vegetarian offerings: Vegetarian breakfast sandwich, mac n' cheese, coleslaw Kids menu: Kid friendly Parking: Small lot Service: Mostly great Bottom line: The things to get here are the spicy chicken sandwich and the mashed potatoes.