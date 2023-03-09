Yako Sushi House on Cottage Grove Road is worth seeking out, just try to avoid it on weekend nights.
My daughter and I had such good luck with takeout from the restaurant early on a Tuesday evening that we returned with two friends at 6 p.m. on a Friday when manager and server Winnie Lei, 24, was scrambling to run food out to tables. And when I say run, as the eight-table dining room neared capacity, she was jogging from the dining room back to the kitchen area.
Her fiancé, Zhaolu Lam, 27, who owns the restaurant and does most of the cooking, helped serve some dishes. He came out with our starters, but wasn’t sure which table ordered them. When he delivered a roll to our table later in the evening, he was extremely apologetic about the wait.
One couple sat for about 10 minutes with menus and finally walked out. At the time, the front area was crowded with people waiting for takeout.
People are also reading…
The restaurant opened Jan. 3 in what had been Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine. Lei said Friday and Saturday nights can get so busy that she'll stop taking online and phone orders. Tuesdays and Thursdays are also busy sometimes, she said.
Both appetizers we ordered, the summer roll ($8.95) and the salmon mango tartare ($11.50), provided a colorful, strong start to a great meal. They had a lot of the same ingredients just in different formats. Both had raw fish, mango and avocado.
The roll had tuna and salmon inside rice paper and was served in a sweet chili sauce, while the tartare came in bowl form and was dressed in wasabi yuzu sauce.
Eight of the nine poke bowls are $14.99, with the seafood lover coming in at $17.99. It featured tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat and shrimp, and I ordered it, as I order all poke, with a combination of rice and spring mix for the base. Yum yum sauce on top worked well.
All the simple rolls I've had have been worthwhile: the salmon avocado roll ($6.50) and the Philadelphia roll with smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese ($6.75). I'm particularly picky about spicy tuna rolls, and Yako's ($6.75), like Red Lion's before it, was excellent. Neither were particularly spicy. Yako's spiciness was mostly in its aftertaste.
We had no complaints about the dragon roll ($13.95), a cooked specialty roll with eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce.
The other specialty rolls I've had have been stellar. The salmon lover roll ($14.25) with spicy salmon and crunchy tempura, topped with spicy mayo and Sriracha, was delicious as well as attractive.
"Anything with spicy mayo is so good," my 17-year-old daughter said. "That’s the formula."
The Yako roll ($15.75) was the standout in our takeout order with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and cucumber wrapped with pink soy paper and topped with scallions, masago (smelt roe), spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lei and Lam were smart to make it Yako's signature roll. We ordered it again during our in-person visit, and were surprised at its dramatic presentation. It was served with a backdrop decoration that would look at home in a fish tank.
Yako's seaweed salad had the perfect amount of dressing and sesame seeds ($6.95). Other don't-miss starters are the steamed shumai dumplings ($6.50) and sashimi appetizer ($10.99) with seven slices of raw fish: salmon, tuna, white tuna and red snapper, all of it fresh and satisfying.
An important detail is that Yako uses top-notch pickled ginger with a hint of sweetness.
Our in-person meal ended with two orders of mochi ice cream ($6.99) with three pieces each, cut in half: green tea, mango and strawberry. They came topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and little umbrellas, and we were impressed that Lei and Lam went to that extra trouble.
I was uncomfortable early in the meal when I realized I was sitting under a heat vent. Then, about a half-hour later, the room got real cold real fast.
Lei later told me that it can get cold for those sitting near the windows. She said she usually sets the heat at 76 degrees and later turns it to "auto."
We were the ideal customers for Yako to have that busy Friday because we were able to roll with the heating issues and didn't mind a two-hour dinner. We were happy to have time to catch up with our friends.
Lei said Lam's mother came to Madison to help and is now staying indefinitely. His younger brother came from Chicago Monday to work at Yako as a sushi chef.
Just in the nick of time. Popularity comes at a price.
The 16 best-reviewed restaurants in the Wisconsin State Journal from 2022
So many restaurants reviewed in the Wisconsin State Journal this year were exceptional, which is how I wound up with a top 16, when I was shooting for 10.
Jacknife, 1046 E. Washington Ave. The go-to place in Madison for a fast sushi fix. I find myself here post-review more than any other restaura…
SASS, 10 W. Mifflin St. In the salmon Oscar, this Capitol Square restaurant has a knockout dish. The grilled fish is thick, moist and perfectl…
East Johnson Family Restaurant, 824 E. Johnson St. This quirky diner has added to the mix of eclectic small businesses on the 800 block of Eas…
Wendigo, 121 E Main St., Stoughton. Everything here clicks, from the meal quality, to the service, to the atmosphere. And prices are reasonabl…
Petra Bakery & Restaurant, 6119 Odana Road. A Mediterranean revelation on the West Side. Don't miss the chicken shawarma tacos, the beef/s…
The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen, 444 S. Park St. Casual, but with an upscale feel, and food elevated above most brewpub fare. Never pas…
Baldwin Street Grille, 1304 E. Washington Ave. This unassuming neighborhood bar will surprise you with its fish fry. The beer-battered cod is …
Branch + Daughter Quality Meats and Market, 6601 Traveler Trail, Windsor. There are multiple reasons to visit Branch + Daughter, but tops is t…
Ishnala Supper Club, S2011 Ishnala Road, Lake Delton. The seasonal supper club's biggest draw is its setting on Mirror Lake, on the edge of Mi…
Young Blood Beer Company, 112 King St. This microbrewery serving thoughtful beers and food is gaining traction. You'll get hooked on the "crun…
Stadium Takeout, 1517 Monroe St. Great sandwiches and service from a tiny place on Monroe Street. The Donfather, named for owner Don Woods, d…
Merchant, 121 S. Pinckney St. One of the more pleasurable places to dine outdoors in Downtown Madison. When the restaurant and bar opened off …
Good News Ice Cream & Cafe, 117 King St. The cafe is doing more than ice cream these days with great results. The huevos rancheros takes a…
Gotham Bagels, 112 E. Mifflin St. This 15-year-old bagel shop serves authentic bagels and epic bagel sandwiches. You can’t go wrong with a lox…
Roll Play, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Roll Play is a good place to experience Asian street food. The restaurant has an excellent ver…
Good Co. Pioneer Point, 3730 Manistee Way, Verona. The restaurant makes a good impression with excellent food, service and atmosphere. Its roa…
Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews