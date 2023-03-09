Yako Sushi House on Cottage Grove Road is worth seeking out, just try to avoid it on weekend nights.

My daughter and I had such good luck with takeout from the restaurant early on a Tuesday evening that we returned with two friends at 6 p.m. on a Friday when manager and server Winnie Lei, 24, was scrambling to run food out to tables. And when I say run, as the eight-table dining room neared capacity, she was jogging from the dining room back to the kitchen area.

Her fiancé, Zhaolu Lam, 27, who owns the restaurant and does most of the cooking, helped serve some dishes. He came out with our starters, but wasn’t sure which table ordered them. When he delivered a roll to our table later in the evening, he was extremely apologetic about the wait.

One couple sat for about 10 minutes with menus and finally walked out. At the time, the front area was crowded with people waiting for takeout.

The restaurant opened Jan. 3 in what had been Red Lion Singapore Grill & Japanese Cuisine. Lei said Friday and Saturday nights can get so busy that she'll stop taking online and phone orders. Tuesdays and Thursdays are also busy sometimes, she said.

Both appetizers we ordered, the summer roll ($8.95) and the salmon mango tartare ($11.50), provided a colorful, strong start to a great meal. They had a lot of the same ingredients just in different formats. Both had raw fish, mango and avocado.

The roll had tuna and salmon inside rice paper and was served in a sweet chili sauce, while the tartare came in bowl form and was dressed in wasabi yuzu sauce.

Eight of the nine poke bowls are $14.99, with the seafood lover coming in at $17.99. It featured tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat and shrimp, and I ordered it, as I order all poke, with a combination of rice and spring mix for the base. Yum yum sauce on top worked well.

All the simple rolls I've had have been worthwhile: the salmon avocado roll ($6.50) and the Philadelphia roll with smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese ($6.75). I'm particularly picky about spicy tuna rolls, and Yako's ($6.75), like Red Lion's before it, was excellent. Neither were particularly spicy. Yako's spiciness was mostly in its aftertaste.

We had no complaints about the dragon roll ($13.95), a cooked specialty roll with eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce.

The other specialty rolls I've had have been stellar. The salmon lover roll ($14.25) with spicy salmon and crunchy tempura, topped with spicy mayo and Sriracha, was delicious as well as attractive.

"Anything with spicy mayo is so good," my 17-year-old daughter said. "That’s the formula."

The Yako roll ($15.75) was the standout in our takeout order with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and cucumber wrapped with pink soy paper and topped with scallions, masago (smelt roe), spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Lei and Lam were smart to make it Yako's signature roll. We ordered it again during our in-person visit, and were surprised at its dramatic presentation. It was served with a backdrop decoration that would look at home in a fish tank.

Yako's seaweed salad had the perfect amount of dressing and sesame seeds ($6.95). Other don't-miss starters are the steamed shumai dumplings ($6.50) and sashimi appetizer ($10.99) with seven slices of raw fish: salmon, tuna, white tuna and red snapper, all of it fresh and satisfying.

An important detail is that Yako uses top-notch pickled ginger with a hint of sweetness.

Our in-person meal ended with two orders of mochi ice cream ($6.99) with three pieces each, cut in half: green tea, mango and strawberry. They came topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and little umbrellas, and we were impressed that Lei and Lam went to that extra trouble.

I was uncomfortable early in the meal when I realized I was sitting under a heat vent. Then, about a half-hour later, the room got real cold real fast.

Lei later told me that it can get cold for those sitting near the windows. She said she usually sets the heat at 76 degrees and later turns it to "auto."

We were the ideal customers for Yako to have that busy Friday because we were able to roll with the heating issues and didn't mind a two-hour dinner. We were happy to have time to catch up with our friends.

Lei said Lam's mother came to Madison to help and is now staying indefinitely. His younger brother came from Chicago Monday to work at Yako as a sushi chef.

Just in the nick of time. Popularity comes at a price.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Yako Sushi House Location: 515 Cottage Grove Road Phone: 608-283-9075 Website: yakosushimadison.com Hours: Tuesday though Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $4.99 to $11.50, soup $3.25, salads $4.25 to $9.50, rolls $4.75 to $17.99, poke $14.99 and $17.99, sushi bar entrées $18.95 to $63.95, lunch specials any two rolls $11.99, three rolls $14.99, dessert $4.50 and $6.99 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, ramp to entrance Outdoor dining: Hope to by summer Delivery: DoorDash Online ordering: Yes, through website Drinks: Bubble tea, no alcohol Gluten-free: Most of menu Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: Chicken nuggets and french fries Reservations: No Parking: On both sides of the restaurant Service: Stretched thin Bottom line: Great rolls, sashimi and appetizers, and the restaurant's owner is addressing his staffing issue.