Restaurant review: Who has the better burger, Turn Key or Settle Down? That's a tough call

Turn Key, the restaurant that opened Sept. 14 on East Washington Avenue where Pasqual's used to be, has a casual side and a more elegant side, with a lot of quirks to each.

Owned by the three partners behind Settle Down Tavern, Turn Key is smartly capitalizing on Settle Down's standout Good Idea Burger.

The new restaurant's variation, Another Idea Burger, is even better. It could be named the Best Idea Burger.

Both burgers have two thin, smash-style, local beef patties from Underground Meat and thinly sliced house pickles.

Settle Down's has fried onions, butterkase cheese and house-made "Settle" sauce, while Turn Key's ($13) has its homemade "Key" sauce, which has a slight kick and is true to its name. It's key.

Ryan Huber, who owns both restaurants with Brian Bartels and Sam Parker, told me the Settle sauce is basically a combination of tomato jam and what they call J1 sauce, named after Joslyn Mink, executive kitchen director for both restaurants. It's her version of A1, he said.

Huber said the Key sauce is designed to be like a Big Mac sauce and is essentially gochujang mayo.

Also key to the Turn Key burger was grated napa cabbage, red onion, Colby cheese and a thin, toasted roll that fit snugly around the burger, making it less bulky than all those ingredients would suggest.

Speaking of great ideas, the Wisco roll ($15) is a fantastic fish sandwich. Reminiscent of a lobster roll, it was served with Lake Superior whitefish filling packed into a buttery, house-made block of brioche, and elevated by brown butter mayo.

It came topped with shallots, flat-leaf parsley and potato chips, which added crunch, although the buttery, grilled bun had some of its own.

The sandwiches came in plastic baskets that somehow didn't detract from the upscale vibe of the restaurant, its patio and its prices.

The only real disappointment of a recent dinner was a skirt steak offered under Pull Tab Steak ($29) on the menu, which says it's a rotating 8-ounce cut. My friend who ordered it thought the pieces of meat seemed like scraps, some tender, others tough. I had two pieces, and both had some toughness to them.

The plate looked attractive, a red wine reduction on the bottom, and a scoop of gorgonzola cherry butter on top, which seemed unnecessary. Crispy onion petals added variety, but I would have preferred some sort of potato.

We were glad we ordered the party time relish tray ($18) for the pickled Brussels sprouts and pickled celery root, the latter of which stumped us before we asked our server. Also on the plate were red pepper and thinly cut cucumbers, both great. Why do simple things often taste better in a restaurant?

The only detraction was a greenish ranch dressing with dill that Huber told me is vegan, and a deviled egg dip that was probably better in theory. Potato chips rounded out the platter.

The charred broccoli ($14) showed up incognito, the vegetable obscured by flamboyant wild rice chips. The broccoli had a nice smoky flavor, and the chips tasted good, too. So did the bed of pistachio romesco sauce, made with roasted red peppers.

One of the house cocktails, Ladder to the Moon, had Pimm's, a fruity, gin-based beverage, but also Earl Grey tea syrup and ginger beer, so I passed in favor of a Pimm's Cup ($11), an old favorite made with lemon and ginger ale, and the bar made a terrific one.

For dessert, the warm, homemade chocolate chip cookie ($5) was hard to top: crisp and full of chocolate and big enough for three to share.

Our party showed up at 6:30 on a Saturday night when Turn Key was busy, but you could still get a table.

It was unusually warm for late October, and the friendly host led us out to the restaurant's sprawling, two-level outdoor area, which is both patio and deck. A small group of people played shuffleboard indoors near the host stand in what the owners describe as their rec room.

The menus are stuck inside vintage books, and have both casual and higher-end offerings. Bartels said the lamps they've brought into the restaurant are meant to give a library ambiance.

Service was exceptional and surprisingly fast for a crowded, new restaurant. The music selection, mostly familiar — we heard Richard and Linda Thompson, Bill Withers and Prince — added to the lively atmosphere.

If you use the downstairs washroom, you'll find an interesting selection of amenities. Toothpicks and even lotion made sense, but Q-Tips and a tin of Altoids? Pretty comical, really.

Another bit of whimsy is that checks come clipped to an old baseball card. Ours was a former Red Sox pitcher named Mike Boddicker.

Huber said they use vintage baseball cards as check presenters in the rec room dining area and outdoors, and vintage Wisconsin postcards in the dining room. "Fun, familiar times that connect with leisure and recreation," he said.

The Turn Key partners opened Settle Down in May 2020 off Capitol Square, adding the bar Oz by Oz (pronounced "Ounce by Ounce") in the same building in October 2021.

Bartels, Huber and Parker were planning a restaurant on the North Side called Cranberry Club in the former home of Jacobson Bros. Meats and Deli in the Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center, but switched gears when the Pasqual's space became available.

The historic building housed Fyfe's Corner Bistro, which closed in 2007 after 14 years. The building sat vacant for eight years before becoming Pasqual's.

Turn Key takes its name from the ease the owners had transitioning the restaurant from its former life as Pasqual's.

And what they've created is easy to like.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Turn Key Location: 1344 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-416-1109 Website: In progress Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday Prices: Appetizers $4.50 to $18, sandwiches $13 and $15, salad $11, entrées $22 to $35 Noise level: Medium to loud at times Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, ramp in back plus elevator inside Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Can get lettuce wrap instead of a bun, plus gluten sensitive items. Can accommodate with other items. Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Reservations: Coming soon Parking: Large lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: Turn Key is a quirky restaurant with a great burger and atmosphere.