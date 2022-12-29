Restaurant review: Villa Dolce is welcoming with its ambiance, service — the food's good, too

Depending on where you sit, eating at Villa Dolce in downtown Middleton can make you feel like you're at a party, since the restaurant is in a converted house with seating in a series of little rooms.

Villa Dolce translates to "sweet house," and that's fitting in the sense of it being a charming space.

On my first visit, my daughter, brother and I sat on lounge chairs at a small round table in a middle room that felt like we were dining in a cozy hotel bar.

Everything we ordered, with the exception of my cocktail, was excellent. Service is also top-notch: friendly and helpful.

The front windows say "Seafood," "Gourmet pizza" and "Wine Lounge," and the 14-inch Margherita pizza ($20), to which we added pricey mushrooms ($3) and pricey onions ($3), was no slouch with a thick, chewy crust and vivid tomato sauce. Co-owner Faton Lumani said that the restaurant is now only serving 12-inch pizzas. They're the same price.

The burrata Caprese ($15) was a fine starter with its marinated grape tomatoes, basil pesto, toasted focaccia, and large ball of tender Italian cheese made from mozzarella and cream.

The mac and cheese ($15) was far from ordinary with cavatappi pasta covered in what Lumani said was a blend of six cheeses.

The Waldorf salad ($14) with Gala apples, celery, grapes, gorgonzola and maple walnuts had a Fuji apple vinaigrette that hit all the right notes. The spiral roll it came with looked like a cinnamon roll, but was savory instead.

The Brazilian mojito ($7.50) came in a wide, rounded glass and tasted like a mojito crossed with a caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail, but didn't do either drink any favors.

My second visit featured another unsuccessful cocktail, a weakly flavored Old Fashioned ($7), the best feature of which was blood orange slices. At least the restaurant doesn't overcharge for its drinks. My friend had a bottle of Peroni ($6), a light but sharp-tasting Italian beer.

This time, we were seated in the restaurant's back room, which felt cramped with its tables so close together I could hear the guy at the next table better than the friend sitting across from me.

My friend loves cheese curds ($11), and these had a nice, thin breading and came with ranch dressing in a long, narrow basket lined with that newsprint wax paper lots of places use now.

The beef tenderloin medallions ($36), served in three chunks for a combined 9 ounces, were tender with good flavor and given an important assist by a delicious demi-glace.

"What would it be without it?" asked my friend in reference to the sauce. "The steak doesn't have a lot of juiciness otherwise."

The four asparagus spears on the plate were rather tame, but my friend and I loved the soft roasted garlic potatoes. They melted in your mouth. The meal came with the same kind of roll served with the Waldorf salad on my first visit.

I ordered a side salad ($7), which had croutons and tomatoes and the house red wine vinaigrette in a small cup. It was fine, but the price seemed a couple bucks too steep.

Villa Dolce has an extensive dessert menu, but plays up its homemade gelato, displaying it in a case out front and advertising it on the backs of servers' shirts. Our waitress carried an order pad sheet with the flavors written on it.

I went with the salted caramel ($4.25 for 3 ounces), and it came in a flimsy plastic cup with two tiny plastic spoons. Sadly, it quickly became a chore.

Our food came out fast on a busy Wednesday night, when we were glad we had a reservation. The friends who recommended the place to me months earlier were sitting at the tiny bar when we walked in. They said the hostesses must've turned away about 25 people without reservations in the 90 minutes they'd been sitting there.

Faton Lumani, who owns Villa Dolce and Sofra, its sister restaurant in Middleton, with his wife, Luda Lumani, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Zamira Lumani, said Villa Dolce turned 16 on Wednesday.

Lumani said he came to Madison from North Macedonia in 1989 for his brother's wedding, "and then the war started back from where we are from, and the rest is history."

He lives in Middleton, and asked how he likes living here, he said, "Oh, beautiful. It's cold, but it's OK."

Middleton is lucky to have the Lumanis. It's unfortunate it took me 16 years to discover Villa Dolce.

The restaurant isn't perfect, but if you get the right seat, you're in for a memorable time.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Villa Dolce Location: 1828 Parmenter St., Middleton Phone: 608-833-0033 Website: villadolcecafe.com Hours: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday Prices: Appetizers $11 to $22, salads $7 to $17, pizza $20 to $23, pasta $20 to $33, entrées $32 to $37, sides $7 to $12, desserts $6 to $11 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, ramp Outdoor dining: In warmer weather Delivery: Through EatStreet Online ordering: Yes, through EatStreet Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: GF pasta Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Reservations: Strongly encouraged Parking: Street Service: Excellent Bottom line: If you haven't been to the cozy Villa Dolce in Middleton, you should make plans to go. Just make sure to have a reservation.