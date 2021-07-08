Restaurant review: Union Terrace with a twist; reservations going fast for Sunset Lounge

By the time we decided to order the one dessert, crème brûlée ($4) with seasonal berries, it was too late and the restaurant was closing.

The prices at Sunset Lounge are reasonable, with pizzas, wings and beer priced as they are elsewhere in the Union. And Sunset Lounge doesn't take tips.

Breneman said diners can instead contribute to the Student Employee Advisory Group’s Student Employee Recognition Fund. Boxes for donations are available throughout the Union.

The logo on the menu says Sunset Lounge, established in 2014. That's because The Shannon Sunset Lounge opened that year as an addition to the Union. The lounge is used for events, and can serve as an extension of the theater lobby during events in Shannon Hall, formerly the Union Theater.

Breneman said she anticipates that the Terrace will offer completely first-come, first-served seating once again, after July 31. The outdoor restaurant is a pilot they might bring back in future summers, she said.

And it's certainly catching on, judging from the crowd the Thursday we were there. I tried to make a reservation for 6:30 p.m. and settled for 7:30. Booking is handled through OpenTable, accessible through the Union's website.