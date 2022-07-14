Restaurant review: Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen adds value to a day at Devil's Lake

BARABOO — There aren’t many ways to improve upon a day of hiking and swimming at Devil's Lake State Park, but let me suggest one: lunch, dinner, beer or all three at Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen.

The impressive brewery and restaurant, which opened in September 2019, is a half-mile from the park's north entrance, and named after a short, easy trail through fallen rocks and pine trees that offers great views of the lake.

Besides a sprawling patio, you'll find enormous food, drink and beer menus full of so many great choices, you'll be planning your next trip before finishing your first meal.

The favorite at our table was the crispy brussel chips ($12.50), which, while fried, were not the slightest bit oily. They were expertly seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and Parmesan and served with a homemade horseradish sauce.

Another standout was the 12-inch, sweet-salty pear prosciutto gorgonzola wood-fired pizza ($18.50) with olive oil, provolone, a hot honey drizzle, crunchy crust and restrained amount of cheese.

The crab cakes ($14.50) were superior to most other versions, with three plump, minimally breaded cakes enhanced by red pepper, cilantro and lime, with a lemon caper remoulade on the side.

The elote, or Mexican street corn ($11.50), usually called esquites when served off the cob, came chilled in a generous bowl. It was made with Alsum Farms sweet corn and didn't overdo it on the garlic aioli, cotija cheese or creme fraiche. Chili peppers gave it a nice bite, and it also had red onion and cilantro. (Alsum Farms is in Friesland, 40 miles east of Baraboo.)

Deviled eggs 3 ways ($7.50) featured six egg halves. The best two had Sriracha, bacon and chives, and the others featured smoked trout and dill; and mustard and green olives. The interior mixture was whipped up high and perfectly coiffed.

Just as there wasn't a dud among the dishes we ordered, there wasn't a disappointment among the flight of five beers ($12) that came, adorably, in a muffin pan with a paper cup of snack mix in the sixth compartment.

The menu describes cream ales as easy to drink, and the brewery's popular Udder's Up, at 5.7% ABV, certainly was. A cross between an ale and a lager, it had a pleasant sweetness and a hint of spice.

The fantastic Dutch Farmer, a Dutch lager, at 5% ABV, was brewed with chamomile, lemon, ginger and coriander, and the result was light and crisp. Scotty's Scotch Ale, at 8.1%, was full and rich.

Sunset at Fitz's, a pineapple kolsch, at 5.1% ABV, was wonderfully fruity. "It almost doesn’t taste like beer," said my friend. Grandma's Tab ($1 extra), a vanilla white stout with lactose, at 7.1% ABV, could also be considered dessert-like.

My friend asked our capable server if customers are largely tourists. She said they're about half campers and hikers, and half people spending time in nearby Wisconsin Dells. She said she prefers the campers.

Michelle Koehler, 55, who for five years ran the seasonal Ravina Bay Bar & Grill in Wisconsin Dells, owns Tumbled Rock with Randy Scott. They opened the business six months before the pandemic, and manager Scott Loomis said it shut down for about two months and did a small amount of outside beer sales.

"The patio area turned out great for us when the ban was lifted and restaurants were allowed to reopen," Loomis said.

Tumbled Rock can seat almost 300: 125 outdoors, 94 in the main building with the kitchen, and another 60 in its brewery building.

"Once we got back open, of course, the park was so busy because people couldn't go to a theater or anything else. So, everybody was at the park," Koehler said. "People felt safe out there. So we stayed fairly busy, and it continues to stay busy."

Erica DeAnda, Tumbled Rock's brewer, who grew up in Oakland, California, started out at Freewheel Brewing nearby in Redwood City, California, and has worked at Octopi Brewing in Waunakee.

Her beers are carried in some area bars with the Udder's Up cream ale the biggest seller, followed by the Devil's Doorway double IPA, Loomis said. In Madison, her beers can sometimes be found at Garth's Brew Bar, The Mason Lounge, Blue Moon Bar & Grill and Garver Feed Mill.

The only knock against Tumbled Rock was the obnoxious music piped out to the patio. At 11:15 a.m. on a Sunday we were treated to the tired 1989 hip hop song "Pump Up the Jam" by Technotronic, followed by "You Give Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi and "Any Way You Want It" by Journey.

As cringe-inducing as that playlist was, the frequent commercials were worse. Loomis said the restaurant uses Pandora during the day when it doesn't have live entertainment.

I was curious why Koehler doesn't subscribe to a premium service to avoid the ads and she said they're looking into it, and should have done it sooner.

Koehler, who was out of town when I visited, wasn't happy to hear about the music issue.

"That is not my selection and they know better than that," she said, adding that the restaurant has live music three or four nights a week in the summer that draws from Americana, singer-songwriter, folk and sometimes country.

"Never are we a rock place," she said, noting that Loomis would hear about it. "To me, it's all about the details, and the music playing in the background is important."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen Location: S5718 State Road 136 and DL, Baraboo Phone: 608-448-4340 Website: tumbledrock.com Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $6.50 to $17.50, sandwiches $11 to $13.50, soup $4.50 to $7.50, salads $12.50 to $14.50, pizzas $16.50 to $19.50, entrées $16.50 to $30.50 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes, abundant Delivery: No Drinks: Beer, wine, cocktails Gluten-free: GF buns and pizza crust, other items as labeled Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Large lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: The food, drink and beer menus are full of so many great choices, you'll be planning your next trip before finishing your first meal.