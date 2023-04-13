Ty Todd, bar manager at Eno Vino Waunakee, which opened in October, said business has been slow, and he hopes it picks up in the summer when the restaurant's patio is open.
"We are really trying to just give the best service possible," he said. "We want to bring back that old-school Eno Vino West Side feel."
Todd said in the early days of Eno Vino — the original Junction Road restaurant on Madison's Far West Side opened in 2004 — about 90% of its customers were regulars. "They came there for the standards and the food, and the service. We're trying to rebuild that image."
Eno Vino's flagship restaurant opened in spring 2017 on the top two floors of the 10-story AC Hotel by Marriott, one block off Capitol Square.
The menus at the three Eno Vinos aren’t identical, but have a lot in common. Many of the dishes at the Waunakee restaurant are a few dollars cheaper than at the other locations.
We were pleased to be served three slices of warm bread with a slightly sweet red wine reduction butter at the start of the meal. My 17-year-old daughter said she couldn't remember the last time a restaurant provided bread, and I couldn't either. So many places list it on the menu and charge for it now.
Another highlight was the soup of the day ($12), a cream of sweet potato with chive oil and sautéed veggies. It was hard to make out what vegetables were in it since they were puréed and the sweet potato flavor dominated. As a bonus, it came with a crustless grilled cheese sandwich, crisp and buttery and beautifully presented in quarters.
The house meatballs ($18) were also attractively presented, in a bowl topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, shavings of Parmigiano Reggiano, and microgreens. The small meatballs had a great flavor and were served with take-it-or-leave-it strips of garlic ciabatta. After all, we'd been spoiled by the unexpected bread course and surprise grilled cheese.
The chicken thigh kebabs ($19) were the only detraction from an otherwise great meal, although the crispy smashed potatoes that came with them were fantastic, as was the avocado purée on the plate. There was just something off, you might say gamey, about the chicken.
Both the meatballs and chicken were under "to share," the largest section of the menu, and our waiter asked if we wanted them served together with the soup or separately. We should have opted to have them all at once because there was an unusually long lag time before the chicken arrived.
Otherwise, service was excellent. Our waiter was personable and patient when we took a long time to order. The host who seated us was also friendly and welcoming. I found out later he was Todd.
He brought an iPad with us to the table, which had more detailed wine and cocktail menus on it, then never came back for it. We didn't see a need for the iPad. The paper menus had enough detail for our purposes.
For dessert, we went with something called Wisconsin winter ($10), which was like a modern-day bananas foster with homemade dulce de leche ice cream on top of caramelized bananas. It also had chocolate crumbles and little sticks that were apparently made from donuts and looked like those unappealing crunchy chow mein noodles. "Snow" on top was in the form of coconut meringue, or so said the menu. It was more creative than delicious.
I felt the same way about my drink, "I spritz you not" ($11), with blueberry vodka, lillet blanc (an infused wine), limoncello, aperol, lavender syrup and soda. It was mild, not strong, a decent spring or summer cocktail, but not something I'd be eager to get again.
The atmosphere at the Waunakee Eno Vino is a key part of the experience: contemporary with clean lines. The signature blue water glasses have been carried over from the other locations and the gray leather chairs are extremely comfortable.
The servers' uniforms, gray button downs and black pants, went nicely with the restaurant's color scheme and décor. Nirvana and the Red Hot Chili Peppers played over the sound system, which I found unusual in what could be considered a fine-dining restaurant.
It was nice that the restaurant was open on a Monday night when so many places aren't. Our waiter welcomed us to Eno Vino, pronouncing it "EE-no" when it's actually "EHN-oh veen-oh."
Todd, who between the West Side and Downtown, has worked at Eno Vino for about 10 years, said it has been hard to find employees for the Waunakee restaurant, and a lot of them are in high school or college.
"We are trying to train them as best we can," he said.
Todd said even though Eno Vino has been around a long time, many people still say "EE-no."
"As long as you know us by name," he said, "that's really what we want."
