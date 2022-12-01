Restaurant review: There's a lot that's great about Good Co.

The team behind Good Co. has an impressive track record, and the new restaurant also impresses, particularly with its pizza, salad and dessert.

Good Co. opened Nov. 2 in a new development called Pioneer Pointe, which includes an unconventional 13-hole golf course.

The restaurant is in the town of Middleton, but has a Verona address. Jessi Pacetti, one of Good Co.'s owners, said the best way to describe its location is that it's right off, and visible from, Mineral Point Road.

The subdivision is a work in progress, and you've got to love turning on to Welcome Drive and walking into a welcoming environment. You'll leave feeling well cared for and well fed. The atmosphere is clean, crisp and modern, and service is excellent.

During a recent Sunday dinner, my daughter and I bypassed the appetizer menu with its cheese curds, smoked chicken wings, french fries with black truffle aioli, and charcuterie, and went straight to the top of the specialty pizza list, for the burrata and basil ($16 for a 10-inch).

It came out in minutes and had a fantastic medium-thick, lightly salted crust with lemon zest and wonderful toppings. You just have to be careful that the burrata and San Marzano tomatoes don't pull off with your first bite.

Another great choice was the roasted fall vegetable salad ($14), an enormous bowl of tender kale, golden and red beets, rings of delicata squash, blue cheese, tiny slices of apple, and pepitas in a maple rice wine vinaigrette. I challenge you to find a better kale salad anywhere.

Also striking was the roasted salmon ($26), which continued the autumnal theme with the same rings of roasted squash plus roasted carrots. A light beurre blanc was almost imperceptible, but managed to enhance the moist, subtle fish, and bed of farro, a nutty, chewy whole-grain wheat.

The highlight of an already strong meal was the chocolate pot de creme ($9), the dark, rich chocolate custard and whipped cream topped by crushed pistachios with honey, and raspberries. It would be hard to improve upon this dessert.

A late Saturday lunch visit was almost as successful and began with a fantastic bowl of clam chowder ($6), the day's soup. It had the perfect flavor without being too rich or creamy, there were plenty of clams, and the small bits of potato didn't eclipse the other ingredients.

Equally enjoyable was a generous bowl of non-oily Brussels sprouts with bacon and a few pieces of marcona almonds ($9). It was also a special, but deserves to be on the regular menu.

The only miss was the cleverly named Not A Country Club ($14), a dry sandwich with turkey, bacon, prosciutto and lettuce on a baguette. More of what the menu identified as roasted tomato aioli would have gone a long way. It came with fantastic, thin, crisp fries, but customers can choose mixed greens or house chips instead.

The also well-named 14th hole cocktail ($11) was nice and dainty, but too sour for me with Tito's vodka, lime juice, pineapple, vanilla, Amarena cherry and Bittercube cherry bark vanilla bitters.

Much better and less bitter was the nonalcoholic Anti-Hero ($6) with lemon juice, Giffard Orgeat, Angostura bitters, sparkling water and fancy ice cubes. It made a great case for staying sober, but also would have been amazing with a shot of vodka or gin.

My daughter pointed out that it and the other nonalcoholic drink, Karma, are named after songs on Taylor Swift's new album.

The music selection on both visits was unbeatable, featuring Gillian Welch, Wilco, Pete Yorn, Whiskeytown and Harry Styles.

I appreciated that our servers both times left large glass bottles of water on the table. I also admired the handsome, striped linen napkins, the attractive, comfortable-looking tan leather banquettes, and the high ceilings, especially in the entrance area, that add dramatic effect.

Art provides a more casual tone with Chevy Chase in the movie "Fletch" and Bill Murray in "Caddyshack."

Both times we sat next to big garage doors that open onto the patio and golf course in warmer weather. The restaurant offers indoor golf simulators that players can call in advance to reserve.

The many TVs were surprisingly unobtrusive and on both visits were all tuned to football.

Good Co.'s website doesn't include its address or hours, but Pacetti said that's coming soon.

The restaurant is operated by Good Brothers Hospitality, the same group behind Brothers 3 on Madison's East Side, and The Ready Set, which opened in February in Oregon, south of Madison.

The group is led by Matthew Stebbins, and includes Nate Herndon, Promega's former culinary director, Pacetti and Noelle Tarpey. Stebbins also owns Nattspil in Madison with a different partner.

The team proved itself with The Ready Set, and Good Co. just cements its chops.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Good Co. Pioneer Point Location: 3730 Manistee Way, Verona Phone: 608-820-1221 Website: goodcopioneerpointe.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday Prices: Appetizers $6 to $24, sandwiches $12 to $20, pizza $16 and $24, soup $6, salads $8 to $14, entrées $16 to $52. Noise level: Medium, for music Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Two patios, upstairs and downstairs Delivery: No Online ordering: Yes, for carryout Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Cauliflower pizza crust, a few other options Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes, online Parking: Large lot Service: Excellent Bottom line: The restaurant makes a good impression with excellent food, service and atmosphere.