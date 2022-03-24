Restaurant review: The Ready Set's all-star cast makes drive to Oregon worth it

OREGON — Few restaurant openings in the past year have been as exciting as The Ready Set's and that's because Nate Herndon, Promega's former culinary director, is behind it.

Herndon opened the contemporary restaurant Feb. 5 on Main Street with three others who also have lots of valuable experience.

The housemade pasta dishes have gone over better than he had anticipated, Herndon said, and the squash agnolotti ($19) was easily my favorite of the dishes I tried one recent Friday night when by 6 p.m., every seat was taken on the bustling bar side of the restaurant and the more peaceful dining room.

The puffy, tender, rectangular agnolotti pillows were bathed in a fantastic light cream sauce aided by sage, Hook's blue cheese, walnuts, chives and olive oil.

A massive beet salad ($10) was well worth it, the chunks of roasted beets buried in a mound of greens nicely dressed in a sherry vinaigrette and studded with blue cheese and pistachio pieces.

The night's soup, a thin clam chowder ($6), had an excellent flavor and was full of exceptionally tender clams, potatoes, carrots and celery.

My friend and I are always searching for the best fried cheese curds ($10), and The Ready Set's rank at or near the top of the list, made with Farmer John's cheddar curds. They were tantalizingly soft and melty with the thinnest of breading. The serving was generous and the homemade ranch on the side was equal to the quality of the curds.

The pan-roasted Brussels sprouts ($8), cooked al dente and lightly charred, had bacon and crispy shallots, but could have used more seasoning.

The weakest link was my friend's bacon cheeseburger ($14), which he ordered medium. The beef was rather bland, perked up a bit by the crisp bacon. The Swiss cheese was barely noticeable. Lettuce, tomato, raw red onion and a side of ketchup helped. The thin fries that came with it were standard issue.

It's worth treating yourself to the bread basket ($5), with three types of bread: A country loaf, focaccia and baguette. The latter is the only one made in-house.

The Badgers were playing in the NCAA men's tournament later that night, so my friend and I made a 5 p.m. reservation online. Two high school-aged hostesses weren't at all welcoming, and it took a while for our server to make contact, but once she did, she was attentive, friendly and helpful.

At meal's end, she talked up the homemade red velvet cake ($8) so much that we had to go for it. Its cream cheese frosting was fantastic, while the maple ice cream, also made in-house, was somewhat sour and only detracted.

More successful was the well-balanced pink Ready Set Go cocktail ($10), with Tito's vodka, lemon juice, prickly pear syrup, bitters and falernum, a liqueur with notes of ginger, lime, clove and almond.

The new beige banquettes, wraparound bar, refinished blond wood floors and new tables give the restaurant a sleek, modern feel, and the empty picture frames on the main wall are fun. The staff wear Ready Set shirts and the music is upbeat, even punchy.

Herndon opened the restaurant in the former Charlie's on Main with majority partner Matthew Stebbins, a co-owner of Nattspil and Brothers Three.

The other partners are Jessi Pacetti, a graphic designer who has long worked in the hospitality industry, and Noelle Tarpey, whose 25-year restaurant career includes having managed The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. and Monty's Blue Plate Diner.

When I talked to Tarpey later she said she's been surprised that business has been brisk on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and that the restaurant already has regulars who come two to four times a week.

The restaurant is adding brunch on April 3.

The partners, who all live in Madison, are opening another restaurant this summer in the town of Middleton at Pioneer Pointe, a 13-hole golf course formerly known as Tumbledown Trails.

That restaurant will be called Good Co., the name Stebbins was planning to give the Oregon restaurant while planning it in 2020 with Patrick Sweeney, a former co-owner of Lucille, Merchant and Brothers Three, who's no longer part of the project.

Herndon, who designed the menu, also made homemade pasta at Promega, where he worked for 10 years and earned a loyal following catering the company's quarterly art shows. Before Promega, he worked at the former Crescent City Grill, the former Blue Marlin, and Bishops Bay Country Club.

It's an all-star cast. If they can commute from Madison to make The Ready Set go each day, we can make the 10-mile drive when the urge strikes for fabulous homemade pasta and killer cheese curds.

Diners' scorecard Restaurant: The Ready Set Location: 113 S. Main St., Oregon Phone: 608-291-0295 Website: thereadysetoregon.com Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., Sundays 4 to 10 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $10 to $16, burgers and sandwiches $12 to $14, soup $6, salads $8 to $11, pasta $14 to $19, pizza $14 to $22, entrées $24 and $29. Noise level: Loud Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Possibly adding tables out front by summer Delivery: No, but there is online ordering for pickup Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: GF buns for sandwiches. Gluten-sensitive pizza crust. Vegetarian offerings: A good number Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Street parking Service: Good Bottom line: Great pasta, salads and cheese curds are leading to many repeat customers at this Oregon restaurant.

