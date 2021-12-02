 Skip to main content

Restaurant review: The Kollege Klub, where kollegians have been kongregating since 1953
The Kollege Klub has been drawing large crowds to the corner of Lake and Langdon streets since I was a UW-Madison student 35 years ago. The legendary lines on some weekends can stretch down the block to State Street.

Kyle Joswiak, a shift leader, confirmed that the campus institution, popular with fraternity members, is better known as a place to drink than to eat. But it serves decent bar food.

Joswiak said the bar, known as the KK, is particularly busy on Badgers game days. "It's just a big melting pot of kids, which is something I really enjoy."

KK interior

The roomy Kollege Klub draws big crowds on Badgers game days.

A friend and I ate there on the night before Thanksgiving, when we had the spacious bar to ourselves. Joswiak and the bartender he relieved were great, and it was fun sitting in one of the KK's deep, U-shaped, black-and-red booths that on a normal night can hold at least six college students.

Fourth-generation owner Jordan Meier, 35, said since reopening in April after a COVID-19-induced shutdown, the KK has operated with a reduced food menu.

KK cheese curds

The spicy cheese curds were the best part of a recent meal.

The bar was out of mac-and-cheese wedges, and we passed up the regular cheese curds in favor of the spicy curds ($6), which were the highlight of the meal: Lightly breaded, perfectly melty and nicely spicy. They came with a single-serve container of Ken’s Steak House ranch dressing.

Boneless wings

The boneless wings. The KK also serves chicken tenders.

When the bartender brought out the boneless wings ($6.50), he said they were "hot like lava," but we were still able to eat them in short order.

The honey mustard also came in a single-serve container; this time it was a brand called West Creek.

The breading was thicker than on the curds and they tasted straight from a restaurant supply company, which Joswiak confirmed.

Klub burger

The ⅓-pound Klub burger.

The ⅓-pound Klub burger ($8.50) is a dollar more than the regular ⅓-pound cheeseburger because it has bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It also has American cheese. The patty wasn't particularly thick, but tasted high-caliber, and the bacon gave it a salty quality.

Turkey pita

The turkey melt on pita bread.

The turkey melt on pita bread ($7.50) featured sliced deli meat with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch on a soft, thick, fresh pita.

"It’s good and plain," said my friend. "I’d order it again."

Both sandwiches came with thin, crisp, pale, unsalted fries. Salt and pepper were on the tables, and Joswiak said customers can ask for Lawry's seasoned salt, which he encourages.

Gin and tonic, KK

The gin and tonics are made strong.

There are 10 beers on tap. My friend had a Spotted Cow ($5) and I went for the Twisted Tea hard iced tea, but the tap was dry, so I opted for a gin and tonic ($5.50) instead. It was made strong with gin that smelled and tasted like rubbing alcohol. Jordan said there are three tiers. I had the rail option, but it makes sense to ask for the Tanqueray or Hendrick's.

Jack Meier and his sons, John and Jim Meier, opened The Kollege Klub 68 years ago on the same block where UW-Madison's Memorial Library now stands.

With the construction of State Street Mall in 1972, the bar moved to its current home. In 1980, John handed it down to his son, Bruce Meier, who ran the place for 31 years.

In 2011, Jordan, Bruce's son, took over. He oversaw a renovation, and in 2019 opened a KK in Minneapolis.

Kollege Klub exterior

"Never let school interfere with your education," says The Kollege Klub's website.

Joswiak said the longest line he's seen to get into the Madison bar reached the Walgreens at State and Lake streets. "And honestly for me, that just makes this whole atmosphere so much more exciting. Everyone's trying to get in and enjoy this experience."

In the three years he's worked there, Joswiak said, there's been a line just about every game day.

The $1 grilled cheese and 2-for-1 drinks on Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. has also become a big draw, he said.

"It's just like your normal grilled cheese that your mom and grandma would make for you growing up," Joswiak said, noting that on one recent Friday they sold 284 of the sandwiches.

Before the pandemic, the KK served breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, and on football Saturdays. Now it's being served just on Fridays and football Saturdays. Jordan said it won't go away for good, but over winter break he's going to decide its fate.

Kollege Klub, interior

The Kollege Klub has been drawing big crowds since 1953.

Still, on football game days, Joswiak said, the bar has two or three people on the grill and fryer, and sells lots of burgers and baskets of chicken tenders.

"It's a great place to be, especially on a game day, where you've got 300-plus people in here, screaming, cheering on the Badgers," he said. 

The Kollege Klub is "where Kollegians Kongregate since 1953," says its website, adding, "Never let school interfere with your education."

