Restaurant review: The Kollege Klub, where kollegians have been kongregating since 1953

Diner's scorecard

Restaurant: The Kollege Klub

Location: 529 N. Lake St.

Phone: 608-257-3611

Website: kkwisconsin.com

Hours: Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. until close; Friday 8 a.m. until close; Saturday 11 a.m. until close, except UW game days, when it's 8 a.m. until close; Sunday 9 p.m. until close

Prices: Appetizers $4 to $8, burgers and sandwiches $5.50 to $8.50, taco salad $7.

Credit cards: Accepted

Accessibility: No

Outdoor dining: No

Delivery: No

Gluten-free: No

Vegetarian offerings: Grilled cheese and a few appetizers

Parking: Street and nearby ramp

Service: Excellent

Bottom line: One of the city's most popular college bars serves up decent bar food, but is more of a drinking establishment.