Restaurant review: The Hilltop supper club is 'freakishly good'

We also got the cheese ball ($11) to start, because how many restaurants serve this classic Wisconsin party appetizer? Our server warned us about its size, and even with that advance knowledge we were shocked by its enormity. It was about the size of a saucer.

Caleb McKenzie, 28, who manages the restaurant for his parents, Steve and Vanessa McKenzie, said what’s in the cheeseball is also a secret. He said the recipe was given to them by a former manager. “It’s a family recipe of his and he swore us to secrecy,” Caleb said.

It likely was a combination of cream cheese and sour cream flecked with green onion, and had thinly grated cheddar cheese coating it. It was served with Town House crackers.

Typically, cheese balls have pecans on the outside, and I missed them. Caleb said The Hilltop’s doesn’t have pecans to accommodate those with nut allergies.

The star of the night was a thick, 6-ounce, center-cut filet mignon ($37), the most tender and flavorful steak my friend and I have ever had. An 8-ounce version is available for $4 more. Sautéed mushrooms ($2.75) and sautéed onions ($2.50) are a great addition.