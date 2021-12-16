Restaurant review: The Hilltop supper club is 'freakishly good'

My friend Lisa, who is one of the best cooks I know, recently called The Hilltop “freakishly good.”
I had been getting other recommendations for The Hilltop recently, but the “freakish” comment put me on the road to Cross Plains, 10 miles west of Madison.
I immediately knew it was my kind of place because it offers its fish fry on Wednesdays and Fridays.
And it didn’t let me down.
There were only a handful of diners in the spacious restaurant the Wednesday night a friend and I visited, and I wished we hadn’t been seated so close to a large table of women holding a baby shower.
But the disruptive oohs and ahs over each gift could have just as easily come from our table once the food started arriving.
The dynamite shrimp ($10) were beautifully served in a lettuce-lined martini glass, a baker’s dozen large shrimp lightly battered, fried and coated in a fantastic sauce with a slight kick. We knew we should save room for other courses, but they were irresistible.
Jon Krueger, who has been the chef at The Hilltop in Cross Plains since 1986, wouldn’t reveal what’s in the sauce. Cody Buchanan is the restaurant’s other cook and has been there about four years.
We also got the cheese ball ($11) to start, because how many restaurants serve this classic Wisconsin party appetizer? Our server warned us about its size, and even with that advance knowledge we were shocked by its enormity. It was about the size of a saucer.
Caleb McKenzie, 28, who manages the restaurant for his parents, Steve and Vanessa McKenzie, said what’s in the cheeseball is also a secret. He said the recipe was given to them by a former manager. “It’s a family recipe of his and he swore us to secrecy,” Caleb said.
It likely was a combination of cream cheese and sour cream flecked with green onion, and had thinly grated cheddar cheese coating it. It was served with Town House crackers.
Typically, cheese balls have pecans on the outside, and I missed them. Caleb said The Hilltop’s doesn’t have pecans to accommodate those with nut allergies.
The star of the night was a thick, 6-ounce, center-cut filet mignon ($37), the most tender and flavorful steak my friend and I have ever had. An 8-ounce version is available for $4 more. Sautéed mushrooms ($2.75) and sautéed onions ($2.50) are a great addition.
“This steak is unreal,” my friend said. “Tender and buttery.” We asked for it medium and it was cooked perfectly, with a little pink inside.
Caleb said what sets The Hilltop’s steaks apart is that they’re cooked on an open-flame grill that “cooks the meat a little bit differently and gives it a more natural kind of smoky flavor and taste.”
A generous portion of green beans on the side were unbeatable, with the right amount of butter and garlic.
The deep-fried lake perch ($20) didn’t disappoint, either, with six small, crisp fillets in a light beer batter. They came with an excellent tartar sauce and choice of potato. I found the scalloped au gratin potatoes, served in a ball, rather bland. Worse, the kitchen left off the coleslaw, which we only realized on the drive home.
The steak came with soup, and the fantastic beef barley soup was packed with both, the beef lean and delicious. Caleb said Krueger makes a new soup every week from scratch. Diners can choose a salad instead of soup.
The homemade carrot cake ($8) for dessert was fine, but hardly memorable. Three square dinner rolls to begin the meal are not made in-house, but were soft and fresh and served with cinnamon butter.
Another thing going for The Hilltop is that it doesn’t overcharge for its drinks. My excellent old fashioned sweet with whiskey was $5. My friend’s Pabst Blue Ribbons were $3.50.
Our young, attentive server brought out everything quickly and did everything exactly right. No one greeted us right away when we walked in, but then again, signs on the door advertised various open positions, including hostess.
“We are short staffed please be patient,” another sign read, making the exemplary service we had even more noteworthy.
The restaurant is full of pictures of rural American life. Christmas lights, a tree, and a giant wreath made the homey place feel spirited and cozy.
Caleb said Carl and Gertrude Buechner founded The Hilltop in 1938, and it has been a restaurant ever since, undergoing expansions along the way.
In 2016, the McKenzies bought it from Mary and Jerry Thompson, who had run it for 32 years. Caleb said his parents are the fifth set of owners.
The McKenzies are carrying on a great tradition. With the loss of supper clubs in the area — the recent news of Smoky’s on Madison’s West Side closing hit a lot of people hard — we have to cherish the ones we have left. Particularly when they are this freakishly good.
