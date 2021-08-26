Restaurant review: The Harvey House elevates the Wisconsin supper club

The Harvey House has been Madison's most eagerly anticipated restaurant since Heritage Tavern opened in fall 2013.
Owners Joe Papach and Shaina Robbins Papach, who have worked at some of the country's most exclusive restaurants, spent three years creating The Harvey House, which they're billing as a modern-day supper club.
By definition, supper clubs present a high-class image, with big portions and affordable prices.
The Harvey House, which opened July 20 tucked into the Madison Train Depot, behind Motorless Motion Bicycles on West Washington Avenue, takes some menu items from the supper clubs of old and elevates the preparation.
It also takes the atmosphere, service and prices up a notch or two.
The pandemic created a major setback for the restaurant, but its 16 investors stayed the course, Shaina said.
"Every one of our investors has been unbelievable through this process," she said. "Patient, generous and kind. We are incredibly lucky."
The result is one of the most striking spaces in Madison, which is more incredible when you consider that the Papaches glassed in the old train platform for a dining room. There is also dining on two levels in what was once the baggage claim building.
In October, they expect to begin offering private and ticketed events on a converted train car from the 1960s that sits on the tracks.
Our meal in the downstairs glassed-in dining room started with two dinner rolls that were warm, dense, a touch sweet and sprinkled with sea salt on top. They were served with elegant whipped butter.
While relish trays with celery, carrots, radishes, dill or ranch dip, crackers and cheese spread are a hallmark of supper club dining, and usually included with the meal, The Harvey House's version "built for two" is $18 and not detailed on the menu. We passed, but as it was delivered to nearby tables, I got relish tray envy.
Shaina later told me that the current version includes deviled eggs with trout roe, smoked sturgeon, vegetables — some from the garden of the couple's West Side home — and a ranch mousse.
Our server, meanwhile, raved about the garden vegetable consommé ($8), saying it was the best thing on the menu and describing how the juice from the vegetables is strained through a cheesecloth.
Its presentation was dramatic and beautiful, with a food runner pouring the broth over small pieces of cherry tomato, melon and cucumber already in the bowl. It was lovely, but easily upstaged by what came next.
The smoked kielbasa in a blanket ($16) was an oddity with one large, studded roll and what looked like two bookends. It tasted great, however, with juicy sausage and a hint of cheddar wrapped in a thick brioche. On the plate was a dark mustard jus.
The highlight of the meal was the Superior walleye ($32), which comes from Lake Superior through the supplier Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Shaina said.
Superior can also describe how it compared to all other walleye my friend and I have eaten. Its crisp crust was made with an ingenious thin layer of buttery rye bread, and it was served with a horseradish sabayon, or sauce made with egg yolks and sherry. An accompanying mixture of kale spaetzle with savoy cabbage was the perfect complement.
The restaurant's most expensive entrée, "true eye of the rib," was on The Harvey House's original menu for $75, but was $69 when we visited. I realize beef prices are skyrocketing, but by comparison, L'Etoile's ribeye is $55. Its New York strip is $62.
The steak was cut into three medallions and served with a bordelaise. We ordered it medium and it came out too rare. It was leaner than we anticipated and perfectly seasoned, but ultimately chewy for such a desirable cut of meat. The charred edges were the best part, and we favored the smallest piece because it was the most well-cooked.
The pomme purée, or mashed potatoes, on the plate was a small portion but a big treat. Braised spinach and carrots added interest and beauty.
A baked potato with the works ($12) as a side was modest, served with rings of white onion and long chives on top and surrounded by thick-cut bacon. The cheese sauce it sat in was mild and delicious.
Leading off the cocktail menu, the Call Me Old Fashioned ($14), made with a low-cost Maison Rouge VS cognac, was smooth and garnished with a dark cherry wrapped in orange peel.
Like my drink, The Harvey House felt classy without being pretentious.
My friend, worried he wouldn't be able to dress up enough, texted the restaurant ahead of our visit and got a quick response: "Hello! We do not have a dress code, we welcome guests as they are comfortable!"
He then wore shorts and a sporty shirt and didn't feel out of place.
Joe, 41, spent six years at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, working up to sous chef; Shaina, also 41, cooked for a year each at Chez Panisse in Berkeley and Gramercy Tavern in New York. She also held a leadership role in the Edible Schoolyard founded by Chez Panisse's Alice Waters.
Shaina grew up here and is a 1998 West High graduate. The couple picked Madison to raise their children, 3, 2 and 5 months. Joe also has a 13-year-old son who is with the couple part time.
There's a lot going on in the restaurant, too, and that was reinforced by a trio of flourishes at meal's end: A Harvey House pen to sign the credit card receipt, an original postcard of raspberries on a train chassis, and two strawberry candies.
At The Harvey House, you can come as you are, and will leave feeling like Madison has arrived.
