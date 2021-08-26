Restaurant review: The Harvey House elevates the Wisconsin supper club

In October, they expect to begin offering private and ticketed events on a converted train car from the 1960s that sits on the tracks.

Our meal in the downstairs glassed-in dining room started with two dinner rolls that were warm, dense, a touch sweet and sprinkled with sea salt on top. They were served with elegant whipped butter.

While relish trays with celery, carrots, radishes, dill or ranch dip, crackers and cheese spread are a hallmark of supper club dining, and usually included with the meal, The Harvey House's version "built for two" is $18 and not detailed on the menu. We passed, but as it was delivered to nearby tables, I got relish tray envy.

Shaina later told me that the current version includes deviled eggs with trout roe, smoked sturgeon, vegetables — some from the garden of the couple's West Side home — and a ranch mousse.

Our server, meanwhile, raved about the garden vegetable consommé ($8), saying it was the best thing on the menu and describing how the juice from the vegetables is strained through a cheesecloth.

Its presentation was dramatic and beautiful, with a food runner pouring the broth over small pieces of cherry tomato, melon and cucumber already in the bowl. It was lovely, but easily upstaged by what came next.