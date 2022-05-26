Restaurant review: The food at Young Blood Beer Company isn't just an afterthought

It was love at first sip at Young Blood Beer Company with “Sir, This is a Wendy’s,” named for a line from the TV show “The Office.” It’s a long story.

Two weeks later, the sweet, fruity beer had been replaced by “Unsupervised at Target” ($7 for 12 ounces with 4.2% ABV, or alcohol by volume) with similar ingredients: fruit punch, sour, strawberry, passion fruit, orange and guava. It’s so sweet and rich, maybe split it with a friend.

Like a lot of craft brewers, Young Blood’s owners have fun coming up with clever names for their beers.

Tom Dufek, 38, co-founded Young Blood with Billy DuPlanty, 36, and head brewer Kyle Gregorash, 35, in May 2020 on King Street in the old Ancora coffee shop, across from the Majestic Theatre and the new Ancora Café.

Dufek said Gregorash began making fruit punch beers last spring, when, after a winter of pandemic, people were getting vaccinated, the weather was improving, and business started to explode.

They quickly ran out of beer, which prompted Gregorash to add punch to stretch out the sour. He was inspired by radlers, the German drink that combines a lager-type beer with lemon-lime soda. It’s been popular, so they’ve kept it.

My friend, a big IPA guy, preferred the Shasta Cola Rapper ($6 for 16 ounces with 5.5% APV), a hazy pale ale with three types of hops, to Take It Easy ($6 for 16 ounces with 5.5% APV) with summit and citra hops, but said they both had a nice finish.

The beer names have been Young Blood’s calling card, even though it wasn’t something they planned, Dufek said, adding that he and his partners have a 10-page Google doc with past, present and future names.

“Somebody will say something and we’ll be like, ‘That’s a beer name,’ and we just add it to the list.”

Dufek said with the food menu, they purposely bypassed burgers, cheese curds, chicken wings and other typical brewery fare and got more creative.

A standout, the “crunch rap supreme” ($12), is a gourmet riff on a $4.19 Taco Bell item, with beef barbacoa, nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, crema, cotija cheese and hot sauce. It was grilled a beautiful golden brown and folded like the fast-food original. The combination of flavors made it irresistible.

Barbacoa nachos ($16) succeeded on the strength of thick tortilla chips, deep-fried in-house. There could have been more beef, and the cotija and nacho cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and coriander-crema only made it onto about half the chips, as is often the case with nachos.

The Jenga tots ($8) were a cute Jenga-game-like stack of six rectangular potato patties that couldn’t exactly be called tots. I appreciated their flavor, enhanced by smoked paprika, but they were too greasy and salty for me. My friend had no such issues. “Nothing could be better with beer,” he said.

Jordan Gross, the chef who invented them, and about half of the menu, came to Young Blood from the former Estrellón and now works on the line at L’Etoile, Dufek said. Nathan Grajeda, Young Blood’s original chef, came up with the other half of the menu and is in the real estate business now, he said.

The “tasty mofo veggies” ($12), as they’re described on the menu, were as delicious as promised. Sweet potatoes, mushrooms and green beans were coated in a thick tempura butter and drenched in an addictive lemongrass chili glaze and sprinkled with peanuts, ginger, scallion, cilantro and lime.

A lot of effort went into the “trashy but classy” smoky deviled eggs ($8), presented on top of an onion soubise, a French sauce made with puréed onions, butter and heavy cream. The three egg halves looked like small works of art with tall salt-and-vinegar fingerling chips sticking out of each one, and orange smoked trout roe on top.

The beignets ($5) were actually six powdered sugar doughnut holes. They were fine, but not must-haves.

The partners started planning their microbrewery in 2018, and by the time it opened, early in the pandemic, bars and restaurants were closed, so they shifted their focus to beer in cans.

Now you can find Young Blood beer in cans and on tap in about 250 restaurants, bars, liquor stores and markets, some of it delivered in a semitrailer with the Young Blood name and logo through General Beer, its Madison distributor.

Young Blood had been brewing and canning its beers in other breweries, then last December began production in its newly remodeled industrial space on Stoughton Road.

Getting a seat at the King Street sidewalk café with its cheerful turquoise umbrellas isn’t easy on a nice weekend evening, and was mostly full when we arrived at 6:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. The crowd was young and dance music was coming from Woof’s next door.

The inside was equally inviting but with a better music play list, an exposed brick wall, a mural with a woman’s red pouty lips by Madison artist Dylan Waddell, sleek Scandinavian-style barstools, and hooks under the bar for purses and bags, which is a thoughtful touch.

On the other side is an entrance to Plain Spoke, a cocktail bar above Young Blood that Dufek owns with a group of investors. Plain Spoke started selling ready-to-drink canned cocktails in 2018 and opened the tasting room in June 2020. Its distillery is in Sun Prairie and its cocktails are sold in grocery and liquor stores around the state.

Before these projects, Dufek worked at nearby Merchant and Lucille for eight years, starting as a bartender and working up to director of operations.

With Young Blood and Plain Spoke he said he was looking for two spots, but his real estate broker found a location where he could run both tasting rooms more easily.

King Street is all the richer for it.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Young Blood Beer Company Location: 112 King St. Phone: 608-630-9028 Website: youngbloodbeerco.com Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food served until 9 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $3 to $16, sandwiches and hot dogs $6 to $13, dessert $5. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes Delivery: No Reservations: No Drinks: Only beer, no wine or spirits Gluten-free: One GF beer from ALT Brew; a couple of food items Vegetarian offerings: Many options Kids menu: No, but can accommodate Parking: Street parking with nearby ramp Service: Good Bottom line: Thoughtful beers and food from a microbrewery that's gaining traction on King Street and beyond.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

