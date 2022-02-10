Restaurant review: The Botanist Social is a creative, whimsical addition to State Street

The Botanist Social is a worthy successor to The Icon tapas bar and a creative, whimsical addition to State Street.

When a friend and I arrived at 6 p.m. one Saturday without a reservation, the restaurant and gin joint was hopping. Luckily, we got the last open table in the 70-seat restaurant and had good luck with the cocktails, the food and a friendly server.

The look is warm and intimate, with an exposed brick wall, attractive tile work, green botanical trim and tall plants at the entrance.

Valbon Beqiri, 33, who has two restaurants in Fort Atkinson, opened The Botanist Social on Nov. 8.

A stylish wall behind the bar with 30 compartments to house the gin is a focal point and conversation piece. Each cubby has two bottles, with the rail liquor and the most requested labels on the lower level. Beqiri, in a recent phone conversation, said he’s up to 64 types of gin, which get their own section of the menu.

Bartenders roll a ladder across the wall and climb up to get the less commonly ordered gins.

During two visits, I’ve had three cocktails and all were fantastic. The prices, however, are on the steep side, but in line with higher-end bars and restaurants Downtown.

Proprietary Knowledge ($12) with vodka, blackberry, lemon, lime, rosemary, Campari and soda water, had so much going on, it seemed like a reasonable splurge.

The Classic Type ($11), with vodka or gin, lime and cucumber syrup, was simple by comparison, with the cucumber flavor wonderfully intense. This was a drink to put on repeat.

Death on a G5 ($12) with gin, lemon, crème de cassis and bitters, was served in a dainty glass and also enjoyable. Beqiri said his bar manager named it and there’s no significant meaning behind it.

The food was mostly excellent, too, starting with the flatbread, dramatically presented on a long wooden board. We went with the chef’s choice ($16), which that night had poblano peppers and thick-cut bacon, cilantro, a hint of greens, pickled red onion and sea salt. The cheese was particularly flavorful and applied generously as were the toppings.

Equally impressive was the seafood mac and cheese ($22) made with rotini pasta. It had lobster or shrimp in almost every bite. The menu description mentioned crab, but I didn’t notice any. Beqiri wasn’t sure if there was crab the night we ordered it, but said, “seafood’s so expensive right now, we can’t put too much in there.”

I found a fair amount at the expense of my friend, who ate from the other side of the plate and didn’t seem to get as much.

The seafood béchamel with gruyere and fontina cheeses stood out, and was elevated by a finely ground herbed crumb topping.

Potato lovers will want to try the patata bravas ($11), fingerling potatoes in a thick, spicy marinara and drizzled with garlic aioli.

The house salad ($12) was unconventional, with mixed greens separated on the plate from beets and cubes of butternut squash that could have been cooked more thoroughly. The dish had peanuts and a wonderful goat cheese fritter as the centerpiece.

The shrimp on the rosemary shrimp skewer ($14) were grilled to the point of dryness, but were perfectly seasoned and served over an interesting fregola salad with tiny balls of pasta in a sherry vinaigrette.

The lobster roll ($22) was a fine rendition of a New England classic you don’t find much in Madison. A buttery, toasted roll was stuffed with lobster that benefitted from mayo, lemon juice and herbs. My friend deemed the bun-to-lobster ratio poor especially at the sandwich’s ends, but I thought it was fine.

We appreciated how the accompanying fries were subtly dusted with garlic salt and served with a truffle aioli.

For dessert, the chocolate budino ($10) won’t let you down. An impeccable crust held a delicious chocolate custard-like interior. Olive oil gelato on top was sprinkled with pistachio pieces and sea salt.

Our main criticism had nothing to do with food or drink. It was that both visits were punctuated by bursts of cold air.

Beqiri is trying to make due with heavy curtains at the entrance when, in February, he needs a double door. He said before he put up the curtains it would get even colder.

Also, tall, lighted candles on all the tables and down the bar seemed risky and unsafe. Usually in restaurants that favor candles, they’re small and protected inside candle holders.

Beqiri said the candles with melted wax down the sides, and their vintage candlestick holders, have a certain Goth appeal. There’s been no problems with them, he said.

Curious, I looked into Madison Fire Department regulations and found that the holder needs to be taller than the flame, so I’m guessing Beqiri won’t be able to do it for long.

The green, leather-bound menu booklets, meanwhile, are attractive. Checks have QR codes so customers can pay on their phones.

On our Saturday visit, the crowd was young, say 20s and 30s, and the music was loud. During our second trip, on a Thursday night, there were also a few tables of older folks, probably in their 50s and 60s, and the music was a bit more mellow.

Many of the earlier tables cleared out in time for an 8 p.m. performance of Dancing With the Stars, live on tour, at the Overture Center across the street.

The Botanist Social is uniquely positioned for Overture crowds. And for anybody, really, who wants a fun new experience in dining.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: The Botanist Social Location: 206 State St. Phone: No phone Website: thebotanistsocial.com Dinner hours: Tuesday through Sunday 4 to 10 p.m. Late-night food hours: 10 p.m. to close Brunch: Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices: Starters $11 to $22, entrées $24 to $38. Noise level: Loud Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Plan to apply for sidewalk seating in warmer weather Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: Five items identified on menu as GF Vegetarian offerings: Many Kids menu: No Reservations: Yes Parking: Street and nearby ramp Service: Excellent Bottom line: This State Street newcomer with its wall of gin and lush atmosphere is the perfect escape on a February night.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.