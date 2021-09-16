Restaurant review: Taquería Sabor Queretano may lack aesthetics, but not flavor

But what was worse, was his irritated response when my friend tried to use his limited Spanish vocabulary to praise the food. The guy was about as unfriendly a person as I've ever encountered in a business setting.

The other criticism I'll make is that the front door, which is all glass, looks permanently smudged and dirty. Not a great first impression.

Miguel Bahena, translating for his father-in-law, said Carrillo had a tough 2020 and still has debts from last year. I didn't bring up the door, but that could explain why it hasn't been replaced.

Carrillo came to Madison 19 years ago "to get a better life," he said through Bahena.

Bahena said Carrillo's mother taught him how to cook starting when he was 8.

Sabor Queretano is named for the small state in central Mexico, Queretaro, where Carrillo is from. A "Queretano" is something pertaining to the state of Queretaro.

Carrillo opened the taqueria in 2000. He also has a food cart of the same name that operates Downtown on weekends.

Bahena said the restaurant's main employee is Eduardo Gonzalez. When I described his gruffness, Bahena said he's friendly, but doesn't speak English. "Maybe that's the reason why he wasn't nice at that moment."