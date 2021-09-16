Restaurant review: Taquería Sabor Queretano may lack aesthetics, but not flavor

Taquería Sabor Queretano has some of the best Mexican food in town. What it lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for in food quality.
It's not a place you find by accident. Sabor Queretano is tucked away behind a McDonald's in a strip mall on East Washington Avenue across from East Towne Mall.
When a friend and I arrived for lunch on a Friday, the restaurant was doing a decent business. All the other customers were Latino men in work clothes. They knew something we were about to find out, starting with the incredible pastor tacos ($2.99 each), grilled until some of the pork was blackened.
The slow-roasted meat is marinated with pineapple, so it's moist and a touch sweet. Tacos are served in a double corn tortilla with onions, cilantro and lime.
The chicken enchiladas ($9.99) can be ordered rojas or verdes and were also exceptional. We didn't specify when we ordered at the counter, and the three corn tortillas came topped with green salsa, a drizzle of sour cream, plus lettuce and tomato.
The rice and pinto beans on the side were also excellent. My friend isn't one for spicy food and said the enchiladas were two levels above what he can normally tolerate. But he enjoyed them so much, he somehow overlooked their spiciness.
Most impressive were the camarones en mantequilla ($15.99), 16 medium-size, perfectly cooked shrimp with their tails on in a butter and garlic sauce that had a hint of heat. The dish included grilled onions, rice with the occasional bit of carrot, and perfectly ripe avocado slices.
"From a visual standpoint, that's incredible and what you’d expect from an upscale Mexican restaurant," my friend said.
A pambazo ($9.99), which was like a wild torta on a thick, football-shaped roll dipped and fried in a red guajillo pepper salsa, was the only letdown. The chorizo, potato and bean mixture inside was generous, but the bread was too much, and made the sandwich overwhelming.
"That's a sandwich to feed an army," said my friend as I figured out how to approach it. I used a fork and knife.
We started with outstanding guacamole ($5.95) with lots of onion, cilantro and tomato. The chips were flavorful and not too salty. My friend thought the chips tasted homemade, but I saw the employee who took our order bring a bag of them out of the back.
Owner Mario Armenta Carrillo later told me they're from the tortilla company El Milagro, a Chicago institution founded in 1950, which sells chips and tortillas to stores and restaurants. They're definitely better than most chips.
The employee who took my order didn't take payment upfront, and then delivered the food to our table. When I paid at the cash register after our meal, I asked if he was the owner, but he wasn't. The language barrier made it tough for me to get much information.
But what was worse, was his irritated response when my friend tried to use his limited Spanish vocabulary to praise the food. The guy was about as unfriendly a person as I've ever encountered in a business setting.
The other criticism I'll make is that the front door, which is all glass, looks permanently smudged and dirty. Not a great first impression.
Miguel Bahena, translating for his father-in-law, said Carrillo had a tough 2020 and still has debts from last year. I didn't bring up the door, but that could explain why it hasn't been replaced.
Carrillo came to Madison 19 years ago "to get a better life," he said through Bahena.
Bahena said Carrillo's mother taught him how to cook starting when he was 8.
Sabor Queretano is named for the small state in central Mexico, Queretaro, where Carrillo is from. A "Queretano" is something pertaining to the state of Queretaro.
Carrillo opened the taqueria in 2000. He also has a food cart of the same name that operates Downtown on weekends.
Bahena said the restaurant's main employee is Eduardo Gonzalez. When I described his gruffness, Bahena said he's friendly, but doesn't speak English. "Maybe that's the reason why he wasn't nice at that moment."
At the end of our conversation, without me bringing up Gonzalez's grouchiness, Carrillo just happened to say, "We have the right attitude for everyone and everyone is welcome and we are happy to serve them."
The ill-fated Madison Taco Fest never made it to town, but as Mexican food lovers know, there are plenty of local places to find great tacos. Start with Taquería Sabor Queretano.
