Restaurant review: Small-batch barbecue at One Barrel nice complement to beer lineup

Doty makes all the sauces himself and all had kick. The Sticky Icky had the least heat, so I used that the most, followed by the spicier sweet Thai chili. I don't care for sauces with a vinegar or mustard base, so I mostly left the East Carolina and Wisco Gold alone.

When I spoke with Doty in September, a week after he started the barbecue, he was offering smoked tofu in the shape of ribs. He said he struggled to find tofu or seitan that he could get wholesale with frequency, so he removed the tofu from the menu. He tried smoking Beyond Meat sausage, he said, but it never got traction.

All the sides except the potato salad are meatless, so my vegetarian daughter thought she could make a meal of them.

But the saucy mac and cheese with little shells didn't have a compelling cheese flavor and was too salty. The smoked cauliflower, which I liked, had oil pooled at the bottom of the cup, which bothered my daughter. The mashed sweet potatoes and the baked beans were fine, but standard.

The star of the sides was the one my daughter couldn't eat: a creamy potato salad with a hint of bacon. It's called Mrs. Gerry's, which Doty said he gets through a distributor.