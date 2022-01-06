Restaurant review: Small-batch barbecue at One Barrel nice complement to beer lineup

Adding "boutique barbecue," meaning it's prepared in small batches, to his stellar beer lineup was a smart move by One Barrel Brewing owner Peter Gentry.
Hiring Steve Doty to make it happen was another good decision.
Doty is a Madison native schooled at the former Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, who has run the bar at A Pig in a Fur Coat, was executive chef at the Old Fashioned, and right out of culinary school worked at the once-iconic, but now-closed Spiaggia in Chicago.
He took over as the taproom's general manager in April and cooks the barbecue solo in a food trailer behind One Barrel, on the corner of Atwood Avenue and Winnebago Street.
Doty said the sliced brisket is his most popular item, but the burnt ends have a passionate following with devoted regulars who come in for them twice a week.
My takeout order had seven big chunks of the burnt ends in a fantastic caramelized glaze.
Doty said the burnt ends get smoked twice. He smokes the brisket whole, then cuts off "the point," which is the back, fattier end of the brisket, and cuts it into cubes. He puts on the glaze, which is similar to a teriyaki with dehydrated brown sugar, ketchup and soy sauce, then smokes them again for 90 minutes.
"I don't know if the right word is candied," Doty said, noting that the resulting meat is sticky with a light crunch.
Burnt ends have more flavor, but also more fat, and two of the pieces in my order were almost entirely fat and two others were half fat. Some people can eat pure fat, but I can't. The more meaty pieces though were delicious.
BBQ platters ($18) include one main, two sides, two sauces, spicy coleslaw, dill pickle slices and Texas toast, which was missing from the two platters I ordered.
I had the burnt ends as part of a platter, and in another, the brisket, of which there were four big, flavorful pieces with fat on top that was easy to slice off. The brisket and pulled pork can also be ordered a la carte.
The pulled pork sandwich ($13) came piled with meat on a small, excellent Batch Bakehouse bun. The contents of a sandwich should dominate the bun instead of the other way around, and the pork was able to shine here.
Two containers of barbecue sauce come with each meal, so I got to try all four, and the bartender who took my order wrote out a helpful key for me, a colored sticker on each lid corresponding to a different sauce. Personalized touches like that differentiate a place like One Barrel from a chain restaurant.
Doty makes all the sauces himself and all had kick. The Sticky Icky had the least heat, so I used that the most, followed by the spicier sweet Thai chili. I don't care for sauces with a vinegar or mustard base, so I mostly left the East Carolina and Wisco Gold alone.
When I spoke with Doty in September, a week after he started the barbecue, he was offering smoked tofu in the shape of ribs. He said he struggled to find tofu or seitan that he could get wholesale with frequency, so he removed the tofu from the menu. He tried smoking Beyond Meat sausage, he said, but it never got traction.
All the sides except the potato salad are meatless, so my vegetarian daughter thought she could make a meal of them.
But the saucy mac and cheese with little shells didn't have a compelling cheese flavor and was too salty. The smoked cauliflower, which I liked, had oil pooled at the bottom of the cup, which bothered my daughter. The mashed sweet potatoes and the baked beans were fine, but standard.
The star of the sides was the one my daughter couldn't eat: a creamy potato salad with a hint of bacon. It's called Mrs. Gerry's, which Doty said he gets through a distributor.
Because the coleslaw was billed as "spicy," I assumed it would have a slight kick, but this was a mouth-on-fire kind of heat from Korean chili flakes that seemed strange for coleslaw.
I couldn't visit One Barrel without picking up its spectacular rose cider ($4 for a can). I also ordered a Varsity amber ($4), with good results.
The woman who took my order by phone said it would be ready in 10 minutes, which was the quickest I've encountered during my experience with takeout during the pandemic. One Barrel recently added online ordering through Facebook and Instagram, but there's no link on its website.
The 10-year-old bar looks better than ever. During its 16-month COVID-19 hiatus, Gentry made some updates to the 80-seat taproom, including adding a back bar, changing the lighting and flooring, and replacing all 16 tap lines. He also added a garage door to open up the front in warmer weather.
But the best move of all: introducing the barbecue.
