Restaurant review: Sharp new Jacknife a must for anyone who loves sushi at RED

A lot of thought went into the look and menu at Jacknife and the outcome is a slick, stylish, fast-casual sushi spot that is a dream for fans of RED.

And that’s a big portion of the sushi-loving public in Dane County.

Ten years after RED’s debut in Downtown Madison, its owners, Jack Yip and Tanya Zhykharevich, opened Jacknife, deliberately spelling it with one “k,” 10 blocks east of the Capitol, in an ever-evolving section of East Washington Avenue.

Jacknife, which opened March 14, is about as high-end as it gets for a counter-service restaurant. If you order carryout, the rolls, sashimi and nigiri are served in sleek paper boxes bearing the Jacknife name.

The boxes are available at a self-serve counter with silverware, not plasticware, napkins, glasses and chopsticks. They’re also stacked behind the counter for dramatic effect.

There are three sizes, designed for two, three or four sushi rolls. Interior compartments inside include a little plastic tray for soy sauce.

The rolls are as creative as RED’s and served as long, dramatic cylinders with eight slices.

When I ordered the pear pressure ($15), the woman taking my order, who turned out to be Taryn Johnson, operations manager for both Jacknife and RED, called it her favorite. It was easy to see why, with the pear adding an easygoing sweet-savory quality. The roll had salmon inside and out, an orange miso glaze and hemp hearts.

Hemp hearts come from the inside of cannabis seeds, but don’t contain THC or CBD. Johnson called them trendy and high in protein.

Ebibody rock ($12) was another excellent choice with ebi (shrimp), mango, cream cheese and crispy shallots. I’m a big fan of cream cheese in sushi rolls, and, like the pear in the pear pressure, the mango’s sweetness complemented the savory shallots.

Green machine ($13) was one of three enticing vegan rolls, and as good or better than any of the other rolls I’ve tried at Jacknife. It had arugula, asparagus and avocado, and was topped with togarashi, a slightly spicy Japanese spice mixture. I was unsure if toasted oats and alfalfa sprouts would work on top, but they did, clinging to a miso agave dressing.

Rad tuna ($10) was simple by comparison, with tuna, green onion and oshinko, a Japanese pickle. Another tuna roll, the newly added spice spice baby ($10), featured tuna that had been mixed with serrano peppers, alongside avocado and green onion.

The spicy roll had black and white sesame seeds on top, while the rad tuna had both plus poppy seeds. The seeds made them stand out, but they lacked the flair of some of the more unique rolls.

The tight menu offers raw tuna, salmon and hamachi, aka yellowtail tuna, served plain, as sashimi, or over a narrow mound of rice, as nigiri. The salmon ($6) was like butter, incredibly fresh and delicious. I’d get it every time over the tuna ($8), which was still great.

The menu describes the sashimi and nigiri as “one-bite wonders,” with two pieces per order. I preferred them as sashimi. They leave you wanting more, lots more.

Of the three bowls, my daughter and I split the protein bowl ($11), served warm with roasted broccoli, zucchini, hemp hearts and miso dressing. It seems strange to call it a protein bowl when the proteins are extra: crispy tofu ($2.50), chicken ($3), marinated skirt steak ($4) and salmon sashimi ($5). We went with the sashimi and the five narrow strips of salmon were attractively arranged in the center like a rose. Johnson said the kitchen only does that when it’s not busy.

Customers also choose a base: quinoa, brown rice, seasoned sushi rice or mixed greens. A mixture of the latter two was ideal. The bowl came with a container of creamy miso dressing, which tied everything together beautifully.

Also worth getting is the cold sesame noodles ($10.50), pan-fried with thin wisps of cucumber, roasted peanuts, scallions and a chili garlic tahini sauce. It was glistening, rather than greasy, and had a nice kick.

The Japanese slaw ($4) with carrot, daikon radish, cabbage and toasted sesame also had togarashi, which imparted mild heat. The Japanese Kewpie brand mayo includes apple cider vinegar for a hint of sweetness.

Like the coleslaw, the fruit bowl ($3) was a big, reasonably priced portion. Its combination of blueberries, strawberries, pineapple and blackberries capped off a fantastic meal.

I haven’t tried the homemade steamed dumplings, but Johnson said they’re big sellers.

Jacknife has handy 15-minute parking out front and that’s exactly how long it took me to order and get my food to-go just before the dinner rush on two occasions.

To order online, you have to sign up on the restaurant’s website and agree to terms of service and a privacy policy. I’ve instead opted to order in person and wait.

“REAL FOOD REAL FAST” is stamped out in a green border framing the windows. Both are true. Yip and Zhykharevich are proving themselves once again. They have seized upon a great idea and are executing it as well as you would expect from two sushi veterans.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Jacknife Location: 1050 E. Washington Ave. Phone: 608-255-JACK (5225) Website: getjacknife.com Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prices: Sushi rolls $10 to $18, sashimi and nigiri $6 and $8, bowls $10.25 to $13.25, dumplings $10 and $12, salads $10.50 to $13, sides $4 to $5, kids $3 to $6. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Yes, on the side of the building Delivery: Yes Drinks: Beer, cider, wine and sake Gluten-free: Many items, as marked on the menu Vegetarian offerings: Many, plus vegan options Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Street parking. Or park in the Arden building garage, which is free for the first 15 minutes. Service: Great Bottom line: There's no better, more fun place in Madison for a fast sushi fix.

