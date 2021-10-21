Restaurant review: Raising Cane's — there’s something to be said for keeping a menu simple

There’s something to be said for keeping a menu short, and at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers the menu has one item and three sides, so it allows for a certain level of success.

The chicken strips or fingers, as Cane’s calls them ($1.39 per piece), are served too hot to eat at first, with a lightly crisp breading that isn’t overpowering or greasy, and white meat inside that’s tender and moist.

My friend was less impressed. “The batter’s bland,” he said. “It has nothing to distinguish it.”

The thin, crinkle-cut fries ($1.99) at Cane’s were mostly soft, but that was OK. They had only a trace amount of salt and could have been hotter.

The Texas toast (99 cents) was a bigger hit for both of us: Gently toasted, lightly buttered, with a hint of garlic and sesame seeds on the outside. But we would have preferred it have been grilled longer.

The coleslaw (99 cents) came in too small a serving, but also impressed. Red cabbage and carrot gave the green cabbage good color and the dressing was applied sparingly. Cane’s website says employees make the slaw every day so it stays crisp.