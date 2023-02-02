You expect Prost!, the expansive German-style beer hall with an exclamation point in its name, to have great beer. But did you know it also serves delicious food?

Prost! is the perfect use of the former 1897 Our Savior Lutheran Church, with its vaulted ceilings, archways and stained-glass windows.

Brian Reynolds, whose original Prost! (German for "cheers!") has been a popular fixture in Chicago's Lincoln Park since 2007, added communal tables, renovated the bar, and discreetly put up seven TVs at the East Washington Avenue offshoot.

I counted 22 beers on tap plus One Barrel Brewing's rose hard cider, which I love. A hard seltzer from Karben4 also shows up, another good move.

On my first visit, I tried one of Prost!'s five house cocktails, The Bäre Necessities ($12), with Bärenjager, a German honey liquor, State Line vodka and lime juice, which the menu says is "so refreshing you can't have just one." It was fine, but I didn't need a second. I was just glad Prost! didn't ignore the cocktail crowd.

I stuck with beer on my next visit, and the Hofbräu hefeweizen dunkel ($8 for 16.9 ounces) was a fine choice. The amber-colored beer had a mild, roasted hop flavor and what the menu said were hints of cocoa and coffee.

It was 2:30 on a Saturday, the Badgers basketball game was on the TV above the bar, and there was a good crowd even though it was snowing.

The friendly, helpful bartender was telling the guy next to me that most of Prost!'s beers aren't very strong, averaging about a 5% ABV, or alcohol by volume, which Reynolds confirmed. The bartender said that the Paulaner Salvator Doppel Bock, a rich dark beer that's tap handle has a monk on it, has a 7.9% ABV.

He poured me a sample, and it too had some chocolate notes, along with a malty caramel taste. Beer Advocate backed up what he said, and noted that it's been brewed for about 375 years.

On my first visit, before I gave Prost!'s food menu a hard look, a friend and I shared the schnitzel strips ($12), which even split two ways was a plenty filling dinner. The enormous plate had four huge, flat pieces of chicken with a thin, flavorful breading that wasn't at all greasy.

Underneath, unexpectedly since it wasn't mentioned on the menu, was a mound of french fries so big we couldn't begin to finish them. Our server offered a choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or Frank’s RedHot.

On my other visit, I enjoyed the huge "haus salad" ($9), which was heaped with toppings: Craisins, sliced almonds, apple and small pieces of feta cheese. The homemade balsamic vinaigrette was also excellent. A fantastic choice for anyone looking for a healthier option.

The haus smash burger ($14) featured two quarter-pound patties made with local Fox Heritage Farms beef, although that isn't touted on the menu. The bartender told me, and I mentioned to Reynolds that most restaurants would play up that fact.

The burger had cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun. It was a darn good burger, particularly with the curry ketchup that came on the side.

It was served with a choice of sides, and I couldn't choose between the potato pancake and the spaetzle, so I ordered the former with the burger and the latter as a side ($6). The bartender said some people come in, order the spaetzle, and if told they’re out, just leave. It was indeed hard to improve upon, tender and not at all oily.

The potato pancake was the most unusual I've encountered, big and thick and made with grated sweet potato and a touch of sauerkraut and carrot. The sweet sour cream on the side was an amazing touch, but the pancake was just OK. It didn't hold together and made me wonder how the cook got it off the grill.

Before Prost!, the church building held the fantastic Bellini Italian Restaurant for 17 years until it closed in 2016. Going back further, old-timers may remember it as the Monastery Italian restaurant.

Hail Mary Sports Grill opened there in 2017, but only lasted eight months.

Reynolds, Prost!'s owner, is in his late 40s and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in finance and marketing.

He opened the Madison Prost! on Sept. 17, the first day of Oktoberfest. His Chicago Prost! can seat more than twice as many: 290 compared to 130.

"It's going gangbusters," he said. "The people in Madison have been so welcoming."

Reynolds said he and his staff weren't prepared for the opening onslaught and thought they had enough beer for a couple of weeks, "but the city of Madison actually drank us out of beer on our first weekend."

They've learned to stock more beer, and have earned that exclamation point. Raise a glass to Prost!

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Prost! Location: 401 E. Washington Ave. Website: letsprost.com Hours: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday Prices: Appetizers $10 and $12, sandwiches and burger $14 and $15, soup $10, salad $10, schnitzel $16 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: No Outdoor dining: In warmer weather Delivery: Third-party apps are coming Online ordering: To come Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: A few items, working on more Vegetarian offerings: A couple of items Kids menu: Yes Reservations: For parties of eight or more Parking: Street Service: Excellent Bottom line: The German-style beer hall offers a tremendous beer selection with lots of great food items to match.