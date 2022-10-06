 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RESTAURANT REVIEW | SASS

Restaurant review: Pick your spots at SASS to ensure a great meal

If you order carefully at SASS on the Capitol Square, you're in for a great meal but there are a few things to avoid.

Joe Perkins and business partner Kay Millonzi, who bought the longstanding Tutto Pasta on State Street in 2018, opened SASS on Aug. 19 next to Rare Steakhouse, the former location of Merci, and before that, Field Table.

SASS is an acronym for "sauce and shelled seafood," and the best things I've had in two visits involved sauce and seafood, but not of the shelled variety.

SASS ribs

SASS co-owner Joe Perkins has won contests with his ribs.

By all means get the ribs. The four-piece set ($12.95) off the starters list were meaty, with pork that fell off the bone. They came topped with mango salsa, plus one of four sauces.

Customers can also choose from three rubs. Chopped up on top were red and green peppers and red onions for a nice effect.

Perkins told me he won contests for his ribs and sauce in the 1990s as a chef in Richmond, Virginia, and that's not surprising since the SASS BBQ sauce had a wonderful flavor and wasn't overly sweet or sticky.

SASS salmon

The salmon Oscar is topped with Hollandaise, crabmeat and a few green beans.

The salmon Oscar ($26.95) was a knockout dish, the grilled fish topped with Hollandaise, crabmeat and a few green beans. The cut of salmon was thick, moist and perfectly prepared.

All entrees include two hush puppies plus a choice of two sides. The potato cakes were like fluffier potato pancakes, but instead of shredded potatoes they're made with garlic mashed potatoes, onions and cheese. They would've been flawless had the inner part not been cold. The coleslaw, meanwhile, was hard to complain about.

This was a huge, great-looking plate and enough for two people to share.

SASS bisque

The lobster bisque is flavorful and full of tiny bits of lobster.

Another can't-miss item is the lobster bisque ($7.50/$10.50), which was flavorful and full of tiny bits of lobster.

My first visit to SASS didn't actually result in a meal. A friend and I went at 7 p.m. on a Friday when there were two tables left in front. We felt lucky to get one, but then waited 27 minutes without a server coming to wait on us.

SASS door

SASS opened in August on the Capitol Square, where Merci and, before that, Field Table were once located.

I offered to go up to the host stand, but my friend said, "You aren’t going to be one of THOSE people, are you?” I didn't see any harm in letting them know, but we wound up leaving instead since we were under some time pressure.

The next night I returned with my daughter, and although the weather was still beautiful, we had the patio to ourselves and got waited on quickly. I ordered the sautéed green beans ($11.95) I had coveted from a nearby table the night before.

SASS green beans

The sautéed green beans are coated in an overly sweet sauce.

From a distance, the generous plate of beans glistened, but up close, they were coated in an excessive amount of overly sweet sauce with a bit of kick. They seemed frozen instead of fresh, and soft instead of al dente.

Perkins explained they're "Individually Quick Frozen" (IQF) or flash frozen.

SASS eggs

Deviled eggs have chunks of pancetta on top.

Another starter, deviled eggs ($11.95), were served as six small half eggs in an egg-holding platter. Chunks of pancetta on top distracted from the fact that they seemed like they'd been made days in advance and refrigerated. Perkins later told me that the whites are kept cool, but he uses a piping bag like cake decorators do, and adds the yolk mixture per order.

SASS pasta

The vegetable primavera is one of four pasta dishes on the menu.

My 17-year-old daughter's vegetable primavera ($19.95), one of four pasta dishes on the menu, had a good selection of vegetables. But they and the bowtie, or farfalle, pasta needed seasoning. "This would be easy to fix with salt and pepper," said my daughter, only there wasn't any handy.

Worse, a big pool of oil formed at the bottom of the bowl. "The pasta should be better from the owners of Tutto Pasta," she said.

SASS side Caesar

The side Caesar is worth ordering with your dinner.

The dish came with two hush puppies, like the salmon, and a choice or soup (not including bisque) or salad. The Caesar had crisp romaine, excellent dressing, shredded Parmesan, and croutons.

An old fashioned was fine, but ordinary.

SASS watermelon

Watermelon with crème fraîche on top.

For dessert, watermelon ($5) with a ball of crème fraîche on top seemed strange at first because crème fraîche tastes like thicker, richer sour cream, not whipped cream. But the combination was ultimately refreshing.

SASS apple crisp

The apple crisp was almost devoid of apple.

The apple crisp ($6), also with crème fraîche, had a crispy top and tender, delicious cake, but almost no apple. It was a huge portion that could be shared by a group.

Perkins owned a restaurant called Cold Fusion from late 2014 until 2016 in the old Branch Street Retreat spot in Middleton.

He started Cold Fusion in Platteville three years earlier, and opened a short-lived location near McFarland six months after Middleton opened.

Like SASS, Cold Fusion had a big menu instead of concentrating on fewer items to ensure success.

If you pick your spots on the SASS menu, however, you can certainly enjoy a fantastic meal.

SASS old fashioned

The old fashioned is rather ordinary.
SASS exterior

SASS could pare down its large menu to ensure success.

Read more restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

