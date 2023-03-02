About a quarter of Americans observe Lent, and if that's why you're eating fish on Fridays right now, it's worth hitting up Paul’s Neighborhood Bar.

You should know about the Middleton bar's all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry, no matter what your motivation.

Portions are large enough that it's unnecessary for the average person to ask for more.

One recent Friday night, the fried ocean perch, the fried cod and the baked cod ($15.75 each) were all excellent. The fried fish wasn't at all greasy, and the baked cod was served with a small cup of drawn butter, leading my friend to comment, "Any health benefit you get from ordering it evens out because you’re dipping it in butter."

We sat at the horseshoe-shaped, Badger-red bar with white Ws underneath and overheard someone say the beauty of the fish fry is that the second helping can be of a different style.

So, when the bartender offered more — before we had finished our first helping — we asked to try the fried cod, the one we didn't initially order.

I was glad we learned that tip, because it rivaled the other two. The fried fish wasn't as moist as the baked cod, and that's where the tartar sauce, served in a huge squeeze bottle, came in.

Before the fish was served, the bartender brought out a pair of those soft, little puffy dinner rolls, still connected. She also set down two half cups of coleslaw that was heavily dressed and slightly sweet. The half cup was plenty.

Owner Paul Haas said neither the tartar sauce nor the coleslaw are homemade.

Potato choices included fantastic hash browns that weren't like any hash browns I'd had, but were a thick, soft mound of potatoes without an obvious grated quality. I ordered them with cheese and onions for 50 cents each and those additions were key.

A guy who stepped up to the bar after we'd ordered asked for his crispy. I would've been interested to see how those turned out. Mine were the opposite of crisp.

My friend fell hard for the Cajun fries ($4.50/$5.50) on a visit the day before, but I urged him to try the tater tots with his perch for something different. The plentiful tots were crisp on the outside, tender inside. They were described as seasoned on the menu, but the flavor was subtle.

The fish fry is where Paul's excels. Our Thursday night dinner was nothing special. A ⅓-pound bacon cheeseburger ($7.50) was so unassuming my friend said it looked like a lunchroom burger. He wound up liking it OK, appreciating that the exterior was crisp and crunchy.

He focused more on the hot, crispy fries, and we both liked how the Cajun flavor didn’t come on too strong. Haas said the fries come from the supplier already seasoned.

For the grilled ham & cheese ($5.50), I was given a choice of white, wheat or Texas toast. I chose the latter, and the bread wasn't particularly thick, and it certainly wasn’t greasy, which was good.

The sandwich needed something, so I took the onion, lettuce and pale tomato my friend ordered with his burger (each 50 cents extra) but didn't use, and they improved it. I wasn't given a choice of cheese and it was made with American.

Haas later told me that you can ask for pepper jack, cheddar or Swiss instead.

An order of portabella mushroom fries ($7.75) had a thick, gritty breading that made them unappealing.

On our Thursday visit, when the crowd was modest, the music from the jukebox was loud with an eclectic mix of songs.

The next night, both of Paul's spacious rooms were crowded, with most of the 18 TVs tuned to sports. Haas, who has a passion for horse racing, said two TVs are usually reserved for horse races from around the world. The morning we talked he had races on from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About a dozen employees in T-shirts with the bar's name and logo kept things running smoothly that Friday. The bartenders who served us both times were fast, friendly and helpful.

Haas, 59, who grew up in a tavern-owning family, will have owned the bar for 27 years in June. He also owned Paul's Speedway Bar on Mineral Point Road from 1982 until 2001, when he sold it for redevelopment.

He said he does a big breakfast business that draws groups of retirees. The bar also sees a lot of people for its lunch specials, he said.

But if you're observing Lent and want some great baked cod, or a true Wisconsin fish fry, you've come to the right neighborhood bar. Thanks, Paul.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Paul’s Neighborhood Bar Location: 2401 Parmenter St., Middleton Phone: 608-827-7285 Website: paulsneighborhoodbar.com Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., ​Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $4 to $8.50, sandwiches and burgers $4.25 to $9, all-you-can-eat salad bar $8.25, add salad bar with dinner $3, fish fry $15.75, sirloin $13.95, shrimp dinner $18.95. Noise level: Loud at times because of music Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: No Delivery: No Online ordering: Coming soon Gluten-free: No Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: No Reservations: Sometimes, but not during Lent Parking: Small lot. More parking nearby at Middleton High School. Service: Excellent Bottom line: The bar draws people for breakfast, lunch and its popular Friday fish fry.