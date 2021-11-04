Restaurant review: Patricia's Taqueria owners are setting their sights high

The couple behind Patricia's Taqueria & Groceries, in the former Farm Tavern, are opening a second restaurant and market this month on the North Side and have plans for a total of eight.
"My husband likes that number," said Patricia Sánchez, talking about Adrian Serrato. Both are 31. "He says he wants to open eight locations and I think he's a little bit crazy."
Serrato said the original Patricia's, on Moorland Road south of the Beltline, near the Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant, is 3,000 square feet.
The new Patricia's will be 3,800 square feet, he said. They plan to open it Nov. 13 in Lakewood Plaza Shopping Center at Sherman and Commercial avenues, which has Bear & Bottle and an Ancora Cafe + Bakery.
With the first taqueria and grocery, which they opened in January, Sánchez and Serrato have created a cozy spot to eat tacos, burritos and tortas by carving out a narrow dining area separate from the one where you order.
Across from the booths are dramatic, poster-size photographs of the couple's central Mexican hometown of León, in the state of Guanajuato, including the Downtown with its stunning, manicured trees.
My friend and I couldn't pass up the 12-ounce containers of homemade guacamole ($5.99) in the cooler, and then unsuccessfully searched the sizable grocery for tortilla chips. There were plenty of tostadas, so we wound up with Los Pericos brand and used them to eat the guac bartaco-style, by breaking the crispy rounds into pieces.
Sánchez said she usually stocks tortilla chips, but was out.
The addition of chunks of jalapeño along with tomatoes and onions elevated Patricia's guacamole. "It’s balanced," said my friend. "It's got heat, but it's not too hot."
Also excellent was a steak burrito ($7.95) with plenty of flavorful meat, plus lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese and sour cream. There were a few pinto beans, but no rice.
I made the mistake of asking for cecina, or thin, salted steak, for one of my three tacos. The taco was generously stuffed with ribbons of lean meat, but it was extremely tough. My friend didn't mind it, however, and wound up finishing it. He declared it "meaty."
A chicken taco was bland and forgettable. Best was the third taco, filled with chorizo. The tacos come on double corn tortillas and are topped with either onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato.
We were a day late for the $1.99 taco Tuesday, so ours were $2.95, with the exception of the more expensive cecina (54 cents extra).
The enormous torta Cubana ($12.95) was our main regret because it included a thin piece of breaded beef that was impenetrable and had to be removed.
The resulting sandwich wasn't lacking for meat. It also had a thick layer of ham, slices of hot dog, small pieces of steak like you'd find in a regular steak taco, plus beans and lettuce. Cheese was melted over one small part of the torta, but not all of it, and jalapeños were listed, but left off.
From the cooler, I bought a 6-ounce container of fiery-hot salsa casera, made with serranos, jalapeños and chile de árbol. It turned out to be unnecessary because each meal came with little containers of salsa. The green was hot, but the red — the casera — was hotter, so it went a long way.
My friend and I split a decent cup of horchata ($2.99), made from rice soaked in water, flavored with cinnamon, and sweetened with sugar.
To go, I got a 12-ounce container of red rice ($3.99), which had pieces of cooked carrot throughout. It was good with hot sauce.
Tamales puerco, in a six-pack ($9.99) also from the cooler, were better. Unlike many tamales, these were packed with meat, and the surrounding masa, or tamale dough, was perfect.
Marring an otherwise enjoyable dinner was Mexican music from the kitchen that clashed badly, almost comically, with Mexican music playing in the dining room. There was also a flickering light above our booth.
Customers order at the taqueria counter and take the bill to a register Sánchez usually operates in the grocery area. There, we picked up bottles of water and looked over the surprising selection of produce, including a huge pile of ripe avocados.
Sánchez said she and Serrato moved to Madison from Chicago three years ago because Serrato did business here with his company, Distribución Independiente Serrato, a grocery distributor.
Serrato said he started in Chicago distributing Mexican brands Bimbo bread, Barcel chips and Marinela bakery products. He now has a Chicago route with one employee and a Madison route that he works with two employees.
Venturing into the restaurant and grocery business seems a natural fit for the ambitious couple.
"We want to give the best service and the best tacos in the town," Sánchez said. "We want people to feel welcome when they come, and feel comfortable when they are here."
