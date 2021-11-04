Restaurant review: Patricia's Taqueria owners are setting their sights high

Sánchez said she usually stocks tortilla chips, but was out.

The addition of chunks of jalapeño along with tomatoes and onions elevated Patricia's guacamole. "It’s balanced," said my friend. "It's got heat, but it's not too hot."

Also excellent was a steak burrito ($7.95) with plenty of flavorful meat, plus lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese and sour cream. There were a few pinto beans, but no rice.

I made the mistake of asking for cecina, or thin, salted steak, for one of my three tacos. The taco was generously stuffed with ribbons of lean meat, but it was extremely tough. My friend didn't mind it, however, and wound up finishing it. He declared it "meaty."

A chicken taco was bland and forgettable. Best was the third taco, filled with chorizo. The tacos come on double corn tortillas and are topped with either onion and cilantro or lettuce and tomato.

We were a day late for the $1.99 taco Tuesday, so ours were $2.95, with the exception of the more expensive cecina (54 cents extra).

The enormous torta Cubana ($12.95) was our main regret because it included a thin piece of breaded beef that was impenetrable and had to be removed.