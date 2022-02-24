Restaurant review: On the Rox carries over nicely from the Roxbury Tavern

ROXBURY — The last time I was at the Roxbury Tavern was March 2014. I was there to cover an annual sock-burning fundraiser and bid farewell to the coldest winter in 35 years.

The sock burning is no more, and the bar, 15 miles northwest of Madison, near Sauk City, has changed hands twice since then.

Tom Gresser, who owned the Roxbury Tavern for 25 years, sold it in 2018 to Eric Stonehocker and Nick Kroeger, who renamed it The Roxbury Bar and Grill.

Then, in February 2020, Jessica (pronounced “Yessica”) Fitzgerald bought it, spent seven months gutting and renovating it, and reopened it in December 2020 as On the Rox.

Fitzgerald, who lives in Lodi, said she’s been in the bar business for 25 years.

The two goats in the spacious backyard patio are a big attraction, Fitzgerald said. Portraits of the goats draw attention to a banner on the back gate that reads: “Rox & Bury Welcome You to Their Goat Garden,” and underneath, “Please be kind to us and not throw food items into our area.”

After I ordered the baked goat cheese & marinara dip ($9.99), someone in my group of six asked if the milk used to make the cheese came from Rox and Bury, who we visited on the way in. When I talked to Fitzgerald later she said it doesn’t, adding that she gets that question a lot.

The dip was baked in its serving dish, which was ultra hot. The combination of cheese and tomato was a good one, and while the menu promised crostini, what we got was better: nicely seasoned naan rounds baked until crispy.

However, the dish got tiring halfway in. Better was a half order of spinach artichoke dip ($8/$5), with so much cheesy pull it was hard to scoop out a serving without getting strands of cheese everywhere. It came with tortilla chips.

Along with an impressive list of appetizers, the menu boasts 19 specialty pizzas, and six salad choices.

Surprisingly, there were no burgers. When I asked Fitzgerald about that she said for a time they were doing both pizzas and burgers, but had to stop because she didn’t have staff to run the grill.

The pizza was notable for its generous toppings and thin, crisp crust. My friends and I shared the Roxbury special ($22.50 for the 16-inch) with sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

When Fitzgerald brought it up the three big stairs, into the dining room, where we had settled into a tall table, she put it on a pizza stand that was unusually tall. Everyone liked the small metal plates we ate it on.

The pizza was cut into squares, and my friend’s teenage daughter commented, “It’s more toppings than pizza.” The pizza maker was definitely generous with the toppings.

The grilled chicken salad ($7.99) was big enough to share, with a fresh spring mix, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, grated cheese, croutons and tiny cubes of chicken. With it came a pouch of balsamic vinaigrette.

Five large TVs in the handsome dining room were somehow unobtrusive, tuned to the Olympics on three different channels, with wrestling on the fourth. A fifth was broadcasting a fireplace.

Gresser, who owned the tavern from 1989 to 2018, famously got rid of the bar’s TV after some Badgers fans became too rowdy one game day.

He had already ditched the bar’s jukebox and pool table. He prohibited swearing to “bring in a certain clientele, and to discourage others,” he said in 2016.

Gresser’s bar was also known for piano burnings on the summer solstice.

Now the bar will be known for its atmosphere, food and cutesy name. Our bill was modest — $52 before tip — likely because we were in around noon and the only person to order a drink got a soda.

On the Rox will also get a reputation for its goat garden. It’s not an experience easily replicated in Madison.

Diners' Scorecard Restaurant: On the Rox Location: 8901 County Highway Y, Sauk City Phone: 608-370-7000 Website: facebook.com/TheRox Kitchen hours: Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bar hours: Wednesday and Thursday opens at 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. Prices: Appetizers $2.99 to $9.99, pizza $9.25 to $27.75 sandwiches $8 and $10.25, salads $3.50 and $7.99, dessert $4.99 to $7.99. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Front and back in nice weather Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: GF crust for pizza and GF cauliflower crust Vegetarian offerings: A number Kids menu: Yes Parking: A few spots next to goat garden, otherwise street parking. Service: Excellent Bottom line: Atmosphere and food are strong suits, but two goats in the backyard patio are also part of the appeal.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

