Restaurant review: Oliva, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, a standout after 13 years

Some of my favorite local restaurants have been combination Mediterranean-Italian places like Oliva ("olive" in Italian), on Madison's Far West Side.

I had long been curious if it still lived up to the meals I had there when I reviewed it in January 2009, a month after it opened.

"Service is fast and friendly, the prices are extremely reasonable, and there are so many choices, you could conceivably eat here once a week for a year and not get bored," I wrote then, and could say the same thing nearly 13 years later.

When a friend and I walked in, the big, sprawling restaurant — owner Mehmet Dayi says it's 4,100 square feet and can seat about 100 people — had more customers than we expected at 6 p.m. on a Wednesday and was about half full.

No one was there to seat us or a couple who were already waiting, and the young man who showed up after a few minutes and took us to our table, wasn't the most welcoming. But he turned out to be a gracious and helpful server.

He and one other waiter were scrambling all night, making everyone eating there aware of how short-staffed the restaurant was. Three cooks were working furiously in the open kitchen.