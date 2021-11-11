 Skip to main content

Restaurant review: Oliva, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, a standout after 13 years
Restaurant review: Oliva, Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, a standout after 13 years

Some of my favorite local restaurants have been combination Mediterranean-Italian places like Oliva ("olive" in Italian), on Madison's Far West Side.

I had long been curious if it still lived up to the meals I had there when I reviewed it in January 2009, a month after it opened.

"Service is fast and friendly, the prices are extremely reasonable, and there are so many choices, you could conceivably eat here once a week for a year and not get bored," I wrote then, and could say the same thing nearly 13 years later.

When a friend and I walked in, the big, sprawling restaurant — owner Mehmet Dayi says it's 4,100 square feet and can seat about 100 people — had more customers than we expected at 6 p.m. on a Wednesday and was about half full.

Oliva interior

Oliva has a sprawling, 4,100-square-foot dining room.

No one was there to seat us or a couple who were already waiting, and the young man who showed up after a few minutes and took us to our table, wasn't the most welcoming. But he turned out to be a gracious and helpful server.

He and one other waiter were scrambling all night, making everyone eating there aware of how short-staffed the restaurant was. Three cooks were working furiously in the open kitchen.

"Customers are really supporting us," Dayi said later, noting his trouble in finding employees. "I don't know how long I can go on this way."

Dayi said his waitstaff make $10 an hour plus tips and free dinners.

Before we even had a chance to look over the enormous menu, our server brought a half loaf of incredible, warm, crusty homemade Turkish bread, something we didn't take for granted in these days of cutbacks. A glass bottle with olive oil was on the table for dipping.

Dayi said he makes the bread two or three times a week and was making it on Tuesday when I phoned him.

Cheese bread

The shape of Oliva's cheese bread resembles a kringle.

Somewhat redundantly, my friend ordered cheese bread. I ate two pieces, and he couldn't resist finishing it. Crisp and delicious, it came as two half loaves looking like a kringle in its size and shape. It was served with Oliva's phenomenal tomato sauce.

Oliva cigar borek

The cigar borek are deep-fried Turkish phyllo rolls filled with feta cheese and parsley.

The cigar borek ($6.99), four excellent, deep-fried Turkish phyllo rolls named for their cigarette shape, and filled with feta cheese and parsley, also came with that same wonderous marinara.

The same sauce would enhance both of our entrées, one from the Mediterranean side of the menu, the other from the Italian, the Imam Fainted and the lasagna (both $14.99).

The Imam Fainted at Oliva

Imam Fainted features oven-roasted eggplant with onion, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes and pine nuts simmered in olive oil and drenched with marinara. 

The first featured oven-roasted eggplant with onion, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes and pine nuts simmered in olive oil and drenched with marinara. It was served with rice that glistened with a touch of olive oil.

Oliva lasagna

The lasagna looks like a smothered burrito and is packed with meat and a layer of ricotta cheese. 

The lasagna looked like a smothered burrito and was packed with meat and a layer of ricotta. Marinara filled the plate and, what at first seemed like overkill, was thoroughly enjoyable.

Oliva meatballs side

A side of meatballs is buried under tomato sauce.

My friend got a side order of five small meatballs ($4.99), which were barely visible under a bowl full of marinara. The meatballs were unexceptional, but the tomato sauce again came through to save them.

Oliva red lentil soup

Oliva red lentil soup is somewhat meek.

The entrées came with either soup or salad. The red lentil soup had a meek flavor, and the salad, with romaine hearts, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions, had a superb homemade dressing on the side made with red wine vinegar.

Oliva baba ganush

Baba ganoush is made from baked eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. 

Making for a more eggplant-heavy meal, I also ordered baba ganoush ($5.99), the dip made from baked eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. It seemed bland at first, but grew on me.

Oliva rice pudding

Rice pudding is one of seven desserts at Oliva.

There are seven dessert options, and the homemade rice pudding ($4.49), or "sutlac" in Turkish, was a nice way to end the meal, handsomely served in a soup cup with walnut and cinnamon in the center.

Bottles of beer are priced reasonably at $4. A glass of Riesling ($7.50) from Hogue Late Harvest in Washington state was a generous pour, but overly sweet.

Dayi, 61, said he has been in the restaurant business for 28 years. Before he opened Oliva, he co-owned the former Dardanelles on Monroe Street. And before that, he worked briefly at the former Husnu's on State Street.

Oliva exterior

Oliva opened in late 2008 at High Point and Old Sauk roads.

In 2013, Dayi told me he spends 14 to 15 hours a day at the restaurant. He says the same thing now. Even though he's no longer open for lunch, Dayi, Oliva's main chef, figures he still works as many hours, getting help from one, sometimes two, other cooks.

"I am trying to find more people," he said. "I am trying my best, but I am getting so tired by myself alone, 14, 15 hours a day."

Oliva salad

Oliva's side salad boasts an excellent dressing.

That's dedication. Here's hoping he can hire more workers, catch a break and keep making Oliva one of the best Mediterranean-Italian restaurants around. 

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

