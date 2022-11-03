Restaurant review: North Shore Pizza and Subs a welcome addition to Monona Drive

North Shore Pizza and Subs on Monona Drive has updated the aesthetic of its predecessor, the one-of-a-kind Rossi's Pizza & Vintage Arcade.

But the new restaurant, which opened Aug. 22, continues the long legacy of serving pizza, pasta and sandwiches across from Monona Grove High School.

And it brings something increasingly rare in the area these days: casual, fast, reasonably priced, delicious, non-chain food.

In its 19 years, Rossi's became a cult classic, and it's definitely missed. But North Shore is carrying on the same types of food, and also the arcade side of the business in the adjoining room.

The new place is cleaner, brighter and more welcoming. On a recent dinner visit, two friends and I had the best luck with the steak special ($8.99), a hot sandwich with small, tender pieces of meat, peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese on a soft hoagie bun. Customers can request a different cheese.

The hot vegetarian ($6.99) sub was the same, except with provolone and without the meat, and was almost as good. Both sandwiches also come in a larger size.

Dennis Laubner, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Savannah Laubner, said his beef sandwiches and chicken finger subs are regional items found on the north shore of Boston.

The tuna roll ($3.49), on the appetizer menu, was my favorite item at North Shore. A large helping of tuna mixed with mayo, spices, and lettuce for crunch, was stuffed inside a hot dog bun. It was a poor man's version of a lobster roll and a great snack or light meal.

An order of jalapeño poppers ($6.49) was the only misfire. They tasted like they were straight from the package, with thick breading and peppers that had been gutted so they weren't too spicy.

The cream cheese inside was molten hot, as my friend who tried them immediately found out the hard way. The jalapeños also had a tendency to pull out of their shells.

Dennis Laubner said he gets them from a distributor.

The enormous grilled chicken salad ($9.49) is what you want to order instead. It's generous with its flavorful chicken, cut into large, but still bite-sized chunks. With iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and green pepper, it was a well-rounded meal. The plentiful balsamic dressing on the side, the brand Ken's, was perfect.

The Caesar dressing for the crisp Caesar salad ($5.99), also Ken's, bolstered another excellent salad, this one with romaine lettuce, a liberal amount of shredded Parmesan, and tasty croutons. Both were big enough for three to share and came with delicious garlic bread.

The New York-style pizza was enjoyable, but not distinctive. It had a medium-thick crust, quality ingredients, and the right amount of cheese. I liked that I could get eggplant and feta as topping choices, and they went together well. North Shore was glad to make half of our pizza sausage and mushroom. The sausage tasted fine, but showed up in nickel-sized slices that turned curly when baked.

A 12-inch small ($8.99) was plenty big for two people. Toppings were 75 cents each, and $1.25 for the sausage.

Customers order at the counter and employees bring the food to the tables, placing the pizzas on pizza stands. Paper plates added to the casualness.

I asked for water and the young man working the counter gave me three cups, but no instruction on where to fill them. When I asked, I was directed to a small sink next to the kitchen that looked like it should be for staff only. The water that came out was cloudy, so I wound up buying bottled water instead.

The Laubners moved to Sun Prairie from the East Coast for Savannah's job as an area Walgreens human resources manager. Dennis, who's spent 15 years working in sub and pizza places, grew up on the north shore of Boston, and the city's skyline is the backdrop for the restaurant's row of booths.

A sign by the door touts the city’s best-known attractions: Fenway Park, Samuel Adams Brewery, Beacon Hill, Back Bay. You get the idea.

Two times when I've picked up orders, I've encountered friendly young people working the counter. One of them told me she'd worked at Rossi's and remarked on how much she likes working for the Laubners.

She called them humble and forgiving, noting that when employees make a mistake on an order there are no hard feelings.

The Laubners were busily working in the kitchen and behind the counter the night I ate there, and getting slammed.

They're filling a need in the neighborhood, bringing a welcome bit of Beantown to Monona Drive.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: North Shore Pizza and Subs Location: 4503 Monona Drive, Monona Phone: 608-467-7792 Website: northshorepizzaandsubs.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Prices: Appetizers $3.49 to $7.49, sandwiches $6.99 to $12.99, salads $5.99 to $13.99, pizza $3.49 to $19.99, pasta $8.99 to $17.99 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: One table outside Delivery: Through third-party apps Online ordering: Yes Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: 10-inch GF pizza crust Vegetarian offerings: A handful Kids menu: Yes Reservations: Yes Parking: Small lot Service: Great Bottom line: The new restaurant continues Rossi's Pizza's long legacy of serving pizza, pasta and sandwiches.