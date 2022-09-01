Restaurant review: My Sister's Kitchen serves irresistible hash browns in many forms

If you eat at My Sister's Kitchen this time of year, you might be getting produce direct from the owner's garden.

Shelly Skinner told me the tomatoes on my fish sandwich were her own, as was the squash that came with the pork chop special.

Skinner makes all the specials, soups and chili at the Middleton diner herself. "I don’t do anything out of a box or jar. We like to make everything homemade and fresh," she said.

Those bright red tomatoes contributed greatly to what was an incredible sandwich ($12.99). Two long, thin, cod filets in a crispy, tasty batter were joined by leaf lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce, served on the side. The small, tender bun was a critical component by not calling too much attention to itself.

Traditional bean salad was a healthy side option from a long list of tempting choices.

All the breakfast food I've had at My Sister's Kitchen has also been first-rate. The diner is known for its hash browns, which have a crisp, golden-brown top, not a given in so many breakfast places. They're also fairly greasy.

Hash browns came with Little Sister ($8.79), an excellent eggs benedict, or single toasted English muffin topped with a thick slice of ham, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce. A full order, Big Sister, with two, is $14.99.

To go heavier on the hash browns, there's the corned beef hash ($14.99), made with onions, and studded with plenty of tender corned beef. It's served with two eggs any style and toast, from which there is also a big selection.

My friend had the Cowboy ($17.49), a 6-ounce Knoche's tenderloin with two eggs, potatoes and toast. The steak was tender, well-seasoned and cooked to a perfect medium, as requested.

It was as good a steak as you'd find in most steakhouses for about one-third the cost. My favorite part was the cheesy hash brown casserole that our young waiter listed as a side choice, although it's not written into the menu.

Skinner said it's a popular side she offers on weekends to free up grill space and get orders out more quickly. It's made in advance and kept on a steam table in the kitchen.

One of the bigger surprises at My Sister's Kitchen was its fruit plate ($6.99), beautifully presented with a large variety of fresh fruit: slices of watermelon, kiwi and orange, cored pineapple and strawberries.

"A lot of people like that," Skinner said, noting that what passes for fruit in many restaurants is refrigerated or maybe even frozen.

The one thing lacking was the coffee ($2.99), which was diner-variety weak. Skinner said they grind the beans before making each pot. It still could be brewed stronger.

Skinner, who's not a coffee drinker, said coffee was her sister's department when she used to help run the restaurant. "I get a lot of compliments on her coffee," Skinner said. "I think when people like our coffee, they like our coffee. Then you have people who like Starbucks coffee or you have the people who like Turkish coffee."

My Sister's Kitchen was packed on my first visit, a drizzly Sunday, and we were lucky to get the last table in the dining room. Three hockey jerseys hang by the window, and Skinner explained that's because some Madison Capitol players come from the nearby arena a couple of days a week during the season. "They become family," she said.

The restaurant has an attractive website, but the prices are in dire need of an update. They show, for example, the fish sandwich at $7.49, the Cowboy at $12, the Little Sister at $5.79 and the corned beef hash at $9.79.

Skinner said she knows she needs to have that done. "It's one of 5 million things to do," she said. "I need an HR person. I need an internet person. With me doing everything, that's the one thing I'm definitely slacking on."

She did almost every job at Three Sisters' Old Town Inn for eight years. She cooked, cleaned, served and did prep work. Then, in 2015, she and her sister, Karen Grove, took it over and renamed it My Sister's Kitchen.

She and Grove reopened the diner within a month of buying it after putting in new flooring and making some other improvements, Skinner said.

Skinner, 50, said Grove left the business last year, but still helps out when she can. Grove used to work the back of house and Skinner would be out front, greeting and serving.

When she had more employees, she offered outside seating. It's another casualty of the tough labor situation affecting most restaurants.

Because she's back in the kitchen and not interacting with customers, Skinner put a note on the door that reads: "Due to short staffing issues that all businesses are going through during these times, please remind yourself of the hard-working employees trying to make your visit a pleasurable and enjoyable experience."

It continues: "If you are lucky enough to come join us today (it) means we didn't have to close for the day ... or worse forever ... So a little note: If you can do better I will see you in the KITCHEN, Shelly."

Here and in person, Shelly Skinner is plucky. She has survived the pandemic, and something tells me My Sister's Kitchen has many more hash browns left to serve.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: My Sister's Kitchen Location: 2225 Parmenter St., Middleton Phone: 608-831-3773 Website: mysisterskitchenwi.com Hours: Tuesday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sundays 6:30 a.m. to noon Prices: Breakfast $6.99 to $17.49, sandwiches $8.99 to $13.99, burgers $10.49 to $12.49, soup and chili $4.50 to $5.50, salads $12.99 to $14.99, entrées $11.99 to $14.99, pie $6. Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes, but small bump at front door Outdoor dining: Just ask Delivery: No Drinks: No alcohol Gluten-free: Can accommodate Vegetarian offerings: A few, can accommodate Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Some in back, mostly street parking Service: Excellent Bottom line: Everything a good diner should be, plus tomatoes from the owner's garden.