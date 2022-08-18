Restaurant review: Mount Vernon Tap carries on beautifully from Marcine's, a cult favorite

MOUNT VERNON — Speaking for the legions of Marcine's fans, thank you Walter Heinrich and Jennie Corey-Heinrich for keeping your Mount Vernon Tap true to the former bar and grill.

The couple took over Marcine's, 20 miles southwest of Madison, a year ago, promising to keep everything the same but the name, and they've made good on that promise.

Marcine's famous pizza had a cult following and is the same as it ever was: a ton of high-quality, flavorful cheese covering wall-to-wall ingredients at a price that makes you wonder how they do it.

The pizzas are all still 12 inches, and the "super meat" pizza ($17) seemed unusually cheap in light of rising food prices and the extreme amount of ingredients piled on.

First blanketed with a layer of pepperoni, then topped with big chunks of sausage, bacon and diced ham, it was an intense, filling and indulgent pizza. The crust was between thick and thin, and had a nice, crisp bottom.

Heinrich said it has been tough to keep pizza prices low. "I don't know how long that's going to last. I hate to say that, but we'll go from there."

My favorite thing at Marcine's when I reviewed it in 2016 and when I returned last year before it changed hands, was its perfect bar burger, with fresh-tasting meat and a soft, buttered bun.

The Mount Vernon Tap cheeseburger now sports a fabulous brioche bun, buttered and grilled. The patty seemed bigger, thicker and with leaner meat, but Heinrich said it's the same, fresh, never frozen, beef.

"It tastes really fresh and clean," said my friend. To me, it was fine, but not the standout I remembered. I got the deluxe ($9) with lettuce, tomato and fried onion.

The chicken wings ($9), which I never had at Marcine's, were, along with the pizza, a highlight of the meal with their delicious, crispy batter. Heinrich said the wings aren't hand battered, but the fried cod served on Fridays is. The bar also offers baked cod and fried or grilled walleye.

There were a combined nine, non-greasy wings and drummies. My friend called them some of the best he's had. The pink-colored sweet chili sauce (50 cents) on the side was good, but hardly necessary.

Heinrich said he uses the same wings Marcine's did, but keeping them at a reasonable price has been a challenge.

We needed a lot of napkins, so I appreciated how the napkin holders on the tables. Heinrich said on Wednesday wing night, when wings are 50 cents apiece, they also put out wet naps.

Silverware came in paper envelopes, which Heinrich said keeps them cleaner.

The medium-thick fries ($3) arrived super-hot, with minimal salt. They were standard issue, not a must-have item.

The crowd was lively when we showed up at 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday and mellowed by 9. The spacious bar room has a shortened horseshoe bar that was filled early, but spots opened up as the night went on.

The tall tables in the bar room and the regular tables in the side room were all open, except for one party of two when my friend and I arrived.

A heavy metal playlist nearly drove me nuts but seemed in keeping with the roadhouse atmosphere. It's not something I remember about Marcine's from my two visits. At least the music was played at a reasonable volume. Soccer was on one TV by the bar, baseball on another.

Like Marcine's, Mount Vernon Tap doesn't take credit cards, but there's an ATM near the gambling machines.

We were lucky to get waited on by delightful bartender Nicole Johns, who has worked at Mount Vernon Tap once a month for the past year. She has young children and also works at a local hospital, she said in explaining why she doesn't take more shifts at the bar.

Johns said the bar hasn't been as busy as it was when it was Marcine's because of the pandemic and because when people look up Marcine's online, it prominently shows that it's closed instead of indicating that it's under new ownership and a new name.

Marcine's still has a big online presence, but when you Google "Marcine's," Mount Vernon Tap does show up right away. Same as when you look it up on Facebook.

The bar is a hidden gem, Johns said, and is slowly overcoming its name recognition issue through word of mouth. "Customers find us eventually," she said.

Heinrich noted that the bar is seven miles from the sprawling campus of Epic Systems with its 11,300 employees, 10,000 in Verona.

My friend and I were happy to find the bar mostly unchanged. "It’s a winning formula," he said. "When places like this disappear, we're in deep trouble."

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Mount Vernon Tap Location: 8646 Davis St., Mount Vernon (Mount Horeb mailing address) Phone: 608-832-6289 Website: mount-vernon-tap.business.site Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There's a Sunday breakfast buffet. Prices: Appetizers and sides $3 to $9, pizza $10 to $18, burgers and sandwiches $7 to $9 Noise level: Medium Credit cards: Cash only, no checks, ATM available Accessibility: Yes, except bathrooms Outdoor dining: No Delivery: No Drinks: Full bar Gluten-free: No Vegetarian offerings: A few items don't involve meat Kids menu: No, but there's grilled cheese, chicken tenders and mac-and-cheese bites Parking: A few stalls in front, street parking Service: Excellent Party: The new owners are having a one-year anniversary party Labor Day weekend with a countdown to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, the anniversary of when the deal was signed. They'll have a meat raffle at 3 p.m., $2 tall boys of Busch Light, giveaways, and a DJ from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4. Bottom line: Mount Vernon Tap's pizza goes overboard with cheese and toppings, the same way Marcine's did.