Restaurant review: Mishqui means delicious and that's certainly the case here

The causa de pollo, or potato cake appetizer, is reason enough to visit Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine on Monona Drive, which opened April 29 in the former Rosie’s Coffee Bar & Bakery.

The gorgeous stack ($5), which looks more like a dessert than a starter, came straight from the bakery case and improved once it reached room temperature.

A generous amount of chicken salad was sandwiched between layers of light mashed potato dough seasoned with aji amarillo, a Peruvian yellow chile pepper cream sauce, and lime juice, beautifully drizzled with mayonnaise, and topped with a slice of hard-boiled egg, an olive and a red pepper strip. It was something to behold.

Equally good are Mishqui’s empanadas, available with carne ($3.50), lomo (beef tenderloin, $4), pollo ($3.50) or vegetarian ($3.50). They aren’t just any empanadas. These have a buttery, flaky, slightly sweet pastry shell, and are plump with plenty of flavorful stuffing that includes onions, tomatoes, red bell peppers, ají panca (Peruvian red pepper), yellow pepper, hard-boiled eggs, golden raisins, cilantro and parsley. The only type I wouldn’t get again was the vegetarian one made with a plant-based burger substitute from MorningStar Farms.

Aji verde, the famous Peruvian green sauce, with cilantro, lime juice, jalapenos and yellow onions, came with the empanadas and was a great addition.

A la huancaina ($7) was another excellent starter. The thin, creamy Peruvian yellow pepper sauce made with milk and cheese, and served with fried yuca, was terrific.

My group of five ate family style and everyone raved about the lomo saltado ($19), Peru’s best-known dish. I was the least enthusiastic and glad I didn’t order the dish for myself alone. The flavor of the bite-size beef tenderloin didn’t quite work for me, but one companion said, “The only way you can get meat any better is at a five-star steakhouse.”

The lean, tender steak was stir-fried with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, oyster sauce and soy sauce, and served with french fries and a mound of white rice. It was a beautiful plate.

The tallarines verdes ($16) with grilled chicken, described as spaghetti, was actually fettuccini, and served in a Peruvian-style, soupy pesto sauce. The chicken on top was dramatic with its grill marks and the sauce was smooth, thin and not at all oily. The dish was fine, but I had higher hopes for it.

We capped off the meal with a huge piece of thousand layers pastry ($4) from the well-stocked bakery case. Layers of thin, dry, flaky puff pastry was coated with powdered sugar, caramel and coconut. My group had mixed reactions with two people liking it and all of us agreeing it was like nothing we had ever had. I would make a different choice next time.

Mishqui just began offering beer and wine, but didn’t the night we were there, so two of us split a glass of passion fruit juice ($3) from a dispenser on the counter and we were glad we did.

The restaurant is counter service, and when we were there, owner Cynthia García’s 13-year-old son and other young employees brought the food out to the tables.

Garcia, who’s from Iquitos, Peru, a port city on the Amazon River, moved to Miami about 20 years ago and followed friends to Madison five years later.

Before opening the restaurant, she did catering out of Christine’s Kitchens, the commercial kitchen on East Washington Avenue, for 11 months, held popups on Sundays, and supplied desserts to two restaurants and three stores. She no longer makes desserts for the stores, but still supplies the restaurants.

Garcia worked as a pharmacy technician and then as a nursing assistant, and was studying nursing at Madison Area Technical College when she realized cooking and baking was what she wanted to do. She switched to the school’s culinary program in the hopes of opening a restaurant.

She credits her “three amazing bakers” and four cooks with making Mishqui successful in its first six weeks. Garcia said she’s also grateful to the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. for its help with her business plan.

Mishqui means delicious in the Quechua language spoken by Incans, and it’s a name that certainly fits.

Diner's scorecard Restaurant: Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine Location: 4604 Monona Drive Phone: 608-405-5123 Website: See Facebook Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices: Appetizers $3.50 to $9, entrées $11 to $20, side orders $3 and $4, kids menu $8 and $9 Noise level: Low Credit cards: Accepted Accessibility: Yes Outdoor dining: Two tables outside Delivery: Through EatStreet Drinks: Beer and wine Gluten-free: Option for GF pasta Vegetarian offerings: A few Kids menu: Yes Reservations: No Parking: Lot Service: Excellent, counter service Bottom line: Mishqui is a great addition to the Madison dining scene for its empanadas alone.

Read restaurant news at go.madison.com/restaurantnews.

